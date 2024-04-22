WestJet adds six additional Asian destinations to its network through enhanced Korean Air codeshare agreement

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning May 17, 2024, WestJet guests will gain access to six additional cities across four Asian countries from Incheon International Airport (ICN) through an expansion of WestJet's codeshare agreement with Korean Air, one of the world's only 5-star airlines as awarded by Skytrax.

Through the agreement, guests will have more opportunity to explore unique transpacific Asian destinations beyond Seoul with a seamless single connection at ICN and the convenience of booking their entire journey with one ticket, baggage transfers, and earning WestJet Dollars throughout.

New WestJet Codeshare Destinations

Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)

(BKK) Da Nang, Vietnam (DAD)

(DAD) Hanoi, Vietnam (HAN)

(HAN) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (SGN)

(SGN) Hong Kong, China (HKG)

(HKG) Singapore (SIN)

"As we prepare for WestJet's inaugural flights between Calgary and Incheon, the timing of this codeshare expansion is ideal. We are enhancing connectivity to more destinations in Asia for our guests and WestJet Rewards members from one of the world's busiest cities, and Korean Air's global hub" said Jeff Hagen, WestJet Vice-President of Commercial Development and Strategic Partnerships. "Our longstanding reciprocal partnership with Korean Air opens up exciting opportunities for leisure and business travellers to more locations in the Asian continent and offers new guests in Asia access to all of Canada through our global hub in Calgary."

Following the success of WestJet's entry into Asia, the airline recently introduced seasonal service between YYC and ICN. The new route launches on May 17, 2023, and will fly on WestJet's 787 Dreamliner up to three days per week during peak travel periods.

"We are excited to announce an expanded codeshare with our longstanding partner WestJet, offering our valued customers access to a wide range of transpacific destinations," said Tae Joon Kim, Korean Air Senior Vice President and Head of International Affairs & Alliance. "The launch of WestJet's Calgary - Seoul Incheon route will bolster connectivity between Korea and Canada, while our strengthened partnership will seamlessly connect customers to an expanded array of Asian and Canadian cities through our hubs in Incheon and Calgary, respectively."

All WestJet codeshare destinations are now available through WestJet's website, the WestJet app, and travel agent partners, where WestJet Rewards members can earn and redeem WestJet Dollars on their entire journey. Visit WestJet.com for further details.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

