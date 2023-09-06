WestJet adds non-stop connectivity between Winnipeg and Ottawa this winter

Airline celebrates winter extension along with the inauguration of service between Winnipeg and Atlanta

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a highly anticipated addition to its previously announced winter schedule, with an extension of direct service between Winnipeg and Ottawa. Previously set to temporarily pause on October 29, 2023, WestJet will be the exclusive carrier providing essential service on the popular route, offering four weekly connections between Manitoba and Canada's capital cities. WestJet's service between Ottawa and Winnipeg will resume December 18, 2023, and operate throughout the duration of its winter schedule.

"The extension of this route is a further demonstration of our market leadership and commitment to both Winnipeg and Ottawa. This is a key route for business, government and leisure travellers and is a demonstration of our growth plan in action as we continue to build meaningful connections, creating new business and tourism opportunities in the communities we serve," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, Vice-President, Network and Schedule Planning.

Route Frequency

increase Effective Departure

time (local) Arrival time

(local) Winnipeg –

Ottawa 4x/week December 18 8:55 a.m. 12:24 p.m. Ottawa –

Winnipeg 4x/week December 18 1:10 p.m. 3:04 p.m.

*New flight frequencies available for booking on September 10, 2023

WestJet sees service between Winnipeg and Atlanta take off

The announcement of extended service comes amidst WestJet's inauguration of service between Winnipeg and Atlanta.

With the departure of WS1360 at 9:00 a.m., WestJet today also celebrated the launch of its service between Atlanta and Winnipeg. With the addition of Atlanta to Winnipeg's network, Manitoba's capital expands its list of direct transborder connections, with nonstop service to six destinations in the United States, as a result of WestJet's investments in the city.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the takeoff of another exclusive and pivotal transborder route, that will unlock direct connectivity between Central Canada and the Southeast United States. This route serves to substantially enhance the economic pipeline of not only Winnipeg, but all of Manitoba and we look forward to seeing the community take advantage of this desirable connection," continued Fajardo.

The departure of WS1360 is the first of five weekly flights that will travel between Atlanta and Winnipeg this winter.

Route Start date Frequency Departure Arrival Winnipeg –

Atlanta September 6, 2023 5x weekly 9:00 a.m. (local) 13:09 p.m.

(local) Atlanta –

Winnipeg September 6, 2023` 5x weekly 14:00 p.m. (local) 16:20 p.m.

(local)

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

