WestJet adds holiday heat to December schedule

Airline adds flights for sun seekers to the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Costa Rica

More domestic flights available to meet Canadians' travel needs during the holidays

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - WestJet today released its updated December schedule featuring up to 55 daily flights to sun destinations in the Caribbean, the United States (including Hawaii) and Mexico. The schedule also highlights increased domestic frequencies for travel starting December 5, 2020 through to January 4, 2021.

"While this winter travel season looks quite different from years past, we are pleased to be able to offer our guests a variety of flights during the holidays," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Whatever the reason for travel, WestJet continues to safely connect Canadians to destinations across our network and will continue to make changes to the schedule to meet the ever-changing needs of our guests and airline."

For sun seekers the airline is adding December flights to Liberia (Costa Rica), Punta Cana, Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), Bridgetown (Barbados), Mazatlán (Mexico), Huatulco (Mexico), Orlando, Las Vegas, Honolulu (Oahu) and Kahului (Maui).

WestJet continues to operate at a reduced schedule and has removed over 63 per cent capacity year over year, including approximately 73 per cent capacity from the December schedule alone. During the holiday season, the airline will offer flights to 54 destinations including 33 in Canada, nine in the U.S. including Hawaii, five in Mexico, five in the Caribbean, one in Europe and one in Central America. Frequencies will increase throughout the month of December, full details at bottom of the release.

Canadians travelling back through Calgary see benefits of post-travel testing trial

On November 2, YYC Calgary International Airport began the COVID-19 testing trial supported by the Governments of Canada and Alberta, trialing a reduced quarantine period in Alberta, while protecting Canadians from COVID-19.

"Many Canadians are seeking alternatives to the 14-day quarantine and the testing trial at Calgary International Airport is a welcome first step," continued von zur Muehlen. "We are optimistic in the early results of the YYC COVID testing trial and hope to see future expansion of testing opportunities closely follow at airports across the country."

Canadians travelling abroad are still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return to the country if not eligible for Alberta's COVID-19 testing trial program.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WestJet has implemented more than 20 additional health and safety measures during the travel journey and continues to evolve its cleaning to meet the needs of guests and WestJetters through its Safety Above All program.

WestJet is planning to operate the following transborder and international routes from December 5, 2020 to January 4, 2021:

Hawaii and U.S. transborder

Market Frequency (05DEC

– 15DEC) Frequency

(16DEC – 04JAN) Vancouver – Maui - 3x weekly Vancouver – Honolulu - 3x weekly Vancouver - Palm Springs 2x weekly 2x weekly Vancouver – Los Angeles - 2x weekly Vancouver – Phoenix - 2x weekly Calgary – Maui - 2x weekly Calgary – Honolulu - 1x weekly Calgary – Los Angeles 3x weekly 4x weekly Calgary – Palm Springs 6x weekly 8x weekly Calgary – Las Vegas - 2x weekly Calgary – Phoenix 7x weekly 11x weekly Calgary – Orlando - 1x weekly Edmonton – Phoenix - 2x weekly Toronto – Orlando 1x weekly 1x weekly Toronto – Fort Myers 1x weekly 3x weekly Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 1x weekly 2x weekly

Caribbean, Mexico and Europe

Market Frequency (05DEC

– 15DEC) Frequency (16DEC – 04JAN) Vancouver – San Jose del Cabo - 2x weekly Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 1x weekly 2x weekly Vancouver – Cancun - 1x weekly Calgary – San Jose del Cabo 2x weekly 3x weekly Calgary – Mazatlán - 1x weekly Calgary – Puerto Vallarta 5x weekly 1x daily Calgary – Huatulco - 1x weekly Calgary – Cancun 6x weekly 6x weekly Edmonton – Puerto Vallarta - 1x weekly Edmonton – Cancun - 1x weekly Winnipeg – Puerto Vallarta - 1x weekly Winnipeg – Cancun - 1x weekly Toronto – Cancun 2x weekly 3x weekly Toronto – Liberia 1x weekly 1x weekly Toronto – Kingston 1x weekly 2x weekly Toronto – Montego Bay 2x weekly 4x weekly Toronto – Puerto Plata 1x weekly 1x weekly Toronto – Punta Cana 1x weekly 1x weekly Toronto – Barbados - 1x weekly Toronto – London Gatwick 2x weekly 2x weekly

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

