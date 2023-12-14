WestJet adds direct connectivity between Seoul and Calgary to summer 2024 schedule

WestJet's second transpacific connection to Asia, underpins continued establishment of airline's global hub in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced it will welcome Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea to its growing list of international destinations as part of its wider growth strategy to enhance Calgary's presence as an intercontinental hub. With service three days per week this summer, guests travelling between Calgary and Seoul will enjoy the luxuries of WestJet's 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline anticipates flights to be available for booking in early 2024 and is inviting Canadians to win a round-trip flight to Seoul and be notified when flights are made available for sale.

"It is with great pleasure that WestJet will serve as Alberta's only direct link to South Korea, furthering our 787 global connectivity from our home city of Calgary. Beyond creating greater two-way tourism opportunities, WestJet service between Seoul and Calgary will increase connectivity between Western Canada and Asia generating unique business and cargo opportunities," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We saw tremendous success with the launch of service to Asia last summer and anticipate our entry into Seoul will be warmly welcomed by Canadians."

Details of WestJet's service to Seoul

Route Start Date Frequency Departure Time Arrival Time Calgary – Seoul** May 17, 2024* 3x Weekly* 17:55* 20:45 + 1* Seoul – Calgary** May 18, 2024* 3x Weekly* 22:45* 18:15*



*All schedule details are subject to change and are pending Transport Canada and South Korean Government approvals



** Flights will be made available for booking in 2024 pending government approvals



"As a Hub for connecting travellers to people and places around the world we are excited to welcome WestJet's new route between YYC and South Korea's Incheon International Airport. The expansion provides additional opportunities for guests to explore the sites and experiences offered by these two incredible regions and illustrates YYC's strength as an international gateway," said Chris Dinsdale, CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

WestJet Feed Your Seoul sweepstakes

In celebration of the new route to Asia, WestJet has introduced a contest for a chance to win a round-trip flight for two from any Canadian WestJet destination to Seoul. Additionally, by signing up for the contest, guests will be notified when tickets are available for sale once regulatory approval is secured. The contest opens at 8:00 a.m. MT on December 14, 2023, and closes at 11:59 p.m. MT on January 4, 2023, and is open to legal residents of Canada, except Quebec, who are over the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at the time of entry. No purchase necessary. For full contest rules, see westjet.com/seoul.

Enhancing Alberta's connectivity to Asia

In addition to launching service between Calgary and Seoul, WestJet has also introduced enhanced connectivity between its global hub in Calgary and Tokyo's Narita International Airport this summer, with frequency expanding to daily service. The service expansion comes as WestJet furthers its support of establishing business ties across the Pacific and providing more options than ever before to explore the continent's extraordinary culture, vast landscapes and rich history.

For more information on the introduction of WestJet's service to Seoul, guests can sign up to be the first to learn when flights go on sale through the WestJet Feed Your Seoul sweepstakes.

Additional quotes

"The direct connection to Incheon presents a significant opportunity for WestJet Cargo, encompassing both exports and imports. With this expansion, our commitment to delivering even more efficient and dependable cargo solutions is unwavering, facilitating connections between businesses and markets across continents," said Kirsten de Bruijn, WestJet Executive Vice-President, WestJet Cargo.

"Expanding flights to South Korea will make it easier for our dedicated businesses in Alberta and Western Canada to expand into the world's fastest growing region - the Indo-Pacific Region. Ease of access for our businesses means tapping new opportunities to grow their businesses and create good jobs for our hardworking workers," said The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

"Alberta's government is thrilled that WestJet continues to expand their reach into the Indo-Pacific with a direct route from Calgary to Seoul. Alberta and South Korea have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, and this new route will continue to bring great economic and personal benefits to Albertans and South Koreans. Albertans will have direct access to a major airport hub in Asia, while travelers from South Korea will be able to come to Alberta and enjoy all the world class activities and hospitality our great province has to offer," said Honourable Matt Jones, Government of Alberta, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade.

"We are thrilled to hear about WestJet's launch plans for exclusive service between Incheon and Calgary, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Canada. With service to Calgary, Incheon will now have direct access to three Canadian cities, including Toronto and Vancouver, expanding vital travel demand and cultural exchanges between our two countries," said Hag Jae Lee, Incheon International Airport Corporation, President and CEO.

"Calgary is the most globally connected mid-sized city in North America. WestJet's new route to Seoul, South Korea opens more doors for companies, capital and talent by providing them with the access they need to create new opportunities between our two world-class cities," said Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

