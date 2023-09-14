Starting September 25, Canadians can connect from Paris to more than 53 European destinations with the convenience of a one ticket journey

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced that beginning September 25, 2023, its guests will gain access to 31 additional cities across 11 European countries from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) through an expansion of WestJet's codeshare agreement with Air France.

New Destinations available as part of WestJet's network via Air France codeshare (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

As a result of a successful 10-year partnership, the two airlines have connected millions of travellers between Canada and Europe with the convenience of one-ticket and the ability to earn WestJet Dollars throughout their entire journey. Previously, WestJet and Air France's code share agreement included 22 destinations through Charles De Gaulle Airport, all of which will be maintained as the number of onward destinations in Europe now grows to 53 which will be accessible as part of the WestJet network.

"WestJet is thrilled to more than double our current destination offerings through our Air France codeshare agreement, significantly expanding opportunities for Canadians to turn their dream European getaways into a reality," shared Chris Avery, WestJet Vice-President, Commercial Development.

Due to exceptional demand for its seasonal service to the city of love, WestJet has extended service between Calgary and Paris to now operate year-round. The once seasonal route will continue to fly on WestJet's 787 Dreamliner up to seven days per week during peak travel periods and function as the ideal connection hub for our guests to seamlessly connect onto Air France to these additional destinations.

"As we prepare for our first year of winter flying to Paris, today's announcement marks an important milestone in our partnership with Air France, that will bolster seamless connectivity between Canada and desirable destinations such as Nice in the south of France, Helsinki in Finland and sunny Valencia in Spain," continued Avery.

"Air France and WestJet have a long-standing and extensive relationship with already more than 23 destinations offered across Canada under Air France code. With this development we are expanding the cooperation further and are honored to welcome WestJet's guests onboard our European network." shared Fahmi Mahjoub, Air France KLM Senior Vice-President, Alliances.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

