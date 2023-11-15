WestJet addresses key air access gap from St. John's with addition of direct transatlantic flights to London

Critical route for province comes as airline continues to successfully implement its growth strategy

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today was joined by political leaders, business community members and key stakeholders to celebrate the announcement of the airline's highly anticipated restart of transatlantic service between St. John's and London. Servicing the province for six months out of the year, guests will gain direct access to London's Gatwick Airport three times weekly between May and October, creating new opportunities for St. John's business, leisure, cargo and tourism economies to thrive.

"In service of our valued Atlantic communities, partners and guests, the WestJet Group is proud to close the critical gap in air accessibility for the province by providing non-stop connectivity to one of Europe's most popular travel hubs," said WestJet Vice-President External Affairs, Andrew Gibbons. "Today's announcement reaffirms our commitment to the city of St. John's and the surrounding region, as we deliver on our promise to bolster leisure travel and two-way tourism options in Eastern Canada."

WestJet Summer Transatlantic Capacity from St. John's

As the WestJet Group asserts its position as Canada's leisure airline champion from coast-to-coast, WestJet's service between St. John's and Europe will provide more business and tourism opportunities for Canadians.

WestJet Route Frequency Start Date End Date Departure

time (local) Arrival time

(local) St. John's – London

(Gatwick) 3x weekly May 1, 2024 October 25, 2024 12:15 a.m. 9:00 a.m. London

(Gatwick) – St. John's 3x weekly May 1, 2024 October 25, 2024 11:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m.

Additional Quotes

"London's calling and we're on our way! We have worked hard to re-establish a direct connection to Europe, and Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes the wide-reaching benefits – from our highly lucrative tourism industry to our business and trade markets. I extend my appreciation to WestJet for seeing the potential that exists in our province and the St. John's International Airport Authority for its dedicated air service development efforts. I look forward to seeing this route succeed," said The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Re-establishing non-stop transatlantic service from St. John's has been a strategic priority for the St. John's International Airport Authority," said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John's International Airport Authority. "This St. John's to London-Gatwick route marks a significant air access milestone and demonstrates our commitment to providing passengers with convenient access to key destinations. We look forward to continuing our valued relationship with WestJet, and sincerely appreciate the commitment to address opportunities within our market."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

