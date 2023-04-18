WINNIPEG, MB and TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), parent company to Canada's top-rated wealth management company*, today welcomed Jon Kilfoyle as Executive Vice-President, Products & Platforms of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration ("AUA"), in the 6 years since the company's genesis in April 2017, Wellington-Altus continues to strategically expand its leadership team to facilitate the expected aggressive growth trajectory of the business.

Wellington-Altus Welcomes Jon Kilfoyle to Leadership Team (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.)

In his role, Jon will focus on elevating the firm's innovative suite of products and platforms to deliver custom, industry-leading client solutions. As part of this mandate, Jon will concurrently oversee the company's asset management and U.S. platform as President, Wellington-Altus Asset Management Inc. and President, Wellington-Altus USA Inc., respectively.

"Wellington-Altus is extremely fortunate to hire someone of Jon's pedigree," says Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus. "The right person, at the right time in our continued ascent as an industry-leading business focused on providing our advisors cutting edge platforms and products in the Canadian wealth management landscape."

An industry veteran, Jon joins Wellington-Altus with more than 20 years of financial services experience, having held various senior leadership positions within the wealth management industry at Wellington West Capital Inc., National Bank Financial, and RBC Dominion Securities. Most recently, Jon held the role of Senior Vice-President, Investments, at IG Wealth Management, and led the development of exclusive investment solutions for high-net-worth clients.

"Wellington-Altus' talented executive team cultivates an environment that's collaborative and proactively seeks the input of advisory teams," says Jon. "I am joining Wellington-Altus to stand up and take action with this country's elite collection of entrepreneurial advisors who value freedom and a platform committed to putting their clients first."

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth — the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful entrepreneurial advisors, portfolio managers, and high-net-worth clients.

*Wellington-Altus Private Wealth in Investment Executive 2022 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Kristy Kenny, Senior Manager, Communications, Wellington-Altus, 647.977.2069, [email protected]