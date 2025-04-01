Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. is pleased to announce three strategic appointments. Post this

These executive appointments reinforce Wellington-Altus' commitment to long-term growth and shareholder value. As the firm continues its exploratory search for a strategic minority partner on the secondary market to accelerate growth and innovation, strengthening its leadership team ensures continued success for advisors, clients, and stakeholders alike.

First, Todd Ferguson has been selected from the company's significant internal talent pool for the role of Executive Vice-President (EVP), National Manager. Todd joined Wellington-Altus in 2022 as Senior Vice-President and Regional Manager and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including leadership positions with Manulife Securities, ScotiaMcLeod, and TD Waterhouse. Since taking on the national manager role on an interim basis earlier this year, Todd has played an integral role in supporting the firm's advisors and driving national expansion. As EVP, National Manager, Todd will continue to oversee the firm's national advisor network, ensuring continued growth, advisor development, and aligning the firm's resources to support its expanding teams across Canada.

"This is an exciting opportunity to further help our advisory teams enrich the client experience," said Todd Ferguson. "By working closely with our executive team, I am well positioned to ensure advisors have the support, resources, and strategic direction they need to thrive. As Wellington-Altus continues its unprecedented growth, I am committed to maintaining our entrepreneurial culture and advancing the key elements that drive our success, ensuring our expansion strengthens rather than dilutes what makes us unique."

In addition, Michael Boydell will assume the role of Executive Vice-President (EVP), Growth and Performance Strategies. With nearly 30 years of expertise in corporate strategy, business growth and executive coaching, Michael is the founder of Boydell Global, and has held senior leadership roles at EY, Yahoo! Inc., Sangoma Technologies and QVC Group. In this role, Michael will drive enterprise-wide growth initiatives, working across teams to enhance advisor engagement, optimize business growth strategies, and position the firm for long-term success. His leadership will be integral as Wellington-Altus continues its strategic expansion and prepares for its next phase of growth.

"I'm energized to partner with such an inspiring and committed collection of already successful individuals and teams at Wellington-Altus," said Michael Boydell. "We're on a non-stop mission to expand our unique Canadian offering, for advisors and clients who want more freedom, autonomy, and choice."

As well, Blaine Arnold will join as Executive Vice-President (EVP), Corporate Development. Bringing extensive experience in wealth management and business development, Blaine previously served as President & CEO of Sandler by Pinnacle and held senior leadership roles at Scotia Wealth Management. Tasked with leading the firm's national advisor recruitment strategy, Blaine will play a key role in attracting high-calibre investment professionals and strengthening Wellington-Altus' position as the premier destination for entrepreneurial advisors. His efforts will ensure that the firm continues to grow its national footprint while maintaining its commitment to independence and client-centric excellence.

"Wellington-Altus is redefining wealth management in Canada by empowering entrepreneurial advisors with the freedom, resources, and support to thrive," said Blaine Arnold. "I am excited to contribute to the firm's continued expansion and play a key role in attracting top-tier investment professionals who align with our vision."

"These strategic appointments come at a pivotal time as we position Wellington-Altus for its next phase of parabolic growth," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus. "Our three new seasoned executives will be instrumental in executing our long-term vision, reinforcing our recruitment strategy, and strengthening our leadership as we continue to scale and explore new opportunities. Their expertise will enhance our ability to support advisors while ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry."

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With nearly $40 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country and approaching 1,000 employees, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

