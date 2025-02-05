WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. (Independent Advisor Solutions)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus)—has announced the next phase in its exclusive retail partnership with Apollo (NYSE: APO), a leading provider of alternative assets and retirement solutions.

Wellington-Altus (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.)

Independent Advisor Solutions is excited to launch an additional "MiBLOX" fund in the first quarter of this year, providing exclusive Canadian retail access to the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("ADCF"), a diversified, global credit strategy that takes a multi-asset approach to private and public debt.

This latest development follows strategic collaborations with BlackRock and Goldman Sachs and builds on a previously announced partnership providing exclusive Canadian retail access to Apollo's private markets platform through Apollo Aligned Alternatives (AAA).

"Our goal is to power advisor portfolios and their personal brand, which includes the support of thoughtfully curated and thoroughly vetted managers who are amongst the very best at what they do, and Apollo is our latest example of this," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "Our collaborations with leading global asset managers create powerful opportunities for advisors to serve their clients and drive the growth of their practice."

"This is another example of Apollo's commitment to helping advisors and clients build out private markets exposure in their portfolios," said Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo. "Our partnership with the Independent Advisor Solutions team can further empower investors in the Canadian market through access to Apollo's differentiated suite of solutions."

Independent Advisor Solutions is committed to providing unique answers for advisors that help them differentiate from the rest of the Canadian marketplace and deliver access to world-class expertise and resources.

To find out more about Independent Advisor Solutions, please visit IndependentAdvisorSolutions.ca.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. offers unique solutions for advisors through sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model-based portfolios (MiMODEL), and provides access to exclusive investment funds (MiBLOX, MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $35 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Media Inquiries: Kristy Kenny, Associate Vice-President, Marketing Communications, Wellington-Altus, 647.977.2069, [email protected]