WINNIPEG, MB, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. ("Independent Advisor Solutions"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera"), one of Canada's leading independent asset managers.

Through this partnership, Independent Advisor Solutions will launch Canadian High Conviction Equities, a new investment fund under its "MiBLOX" brand. Available exclusively to Wellington-Altus advisors starting on or about June 9, 2025, the fund will also serve as a core allocation in select Wellington-Altus Platinum Private Portfolios. Independent Advisor Solutions acts as investment sub-advisor for these portfolios.

"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to aligning with investment managers who are among the very best at what they do to deliver unique answers for advisors and their clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "Fiera brings deep Canadian management expertise—an ideal complement to our existing relationships with global powerhouses Apollo, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs."

"Fiera Capital is thrilled to be collaborating with Independent Advisor Solutions to provide access to Fiera's flagship Canadian equity solution," said Maxime Ménard, President and CEO of Fiera Capital. "As an independent Canadian investment manager, Fiera looks forward to building a thriving partnership with Independent Advisor Solutions and to serving Wellington-Altus' premier independent wealth platform."

This collaboration reinforces Independent Advisor Solutions' position as a trusted partner to independent advisors, offering differentiated, high-performing investment solutions tailored to Canadian client needs.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2024, Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. offers a suite of unique solutions for advisors, including sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model portfolios (MiMODEL), exclusive investment funds leveraging strategic collaborations with global titans and specialist managers (MiBLOX), and bespoke advisor-managed strategies (MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. is the parent company of Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of the country's Best Managed Companies. With over $35 billion in assets under administration and offices nationwide, Wellington-Altus partners with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

For Media Inquiries: Greg Burch, Partner, FGS Longview, (204) 250-9244, [email protected]