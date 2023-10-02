WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., parent company to the number-one wealth advisory firm in Canada*, has today announced its inaugural placement on Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2023. This honour is the latest in a series of industry accolades recognizing the firm's impressive accomplishments.

Since its genesis in April 2017, Wellington-Altus has achieved a compound annual growth rate in assets under administration (AUA) of approximately 50% over six years. With more than $25 billion in AUA, 750 employees and 85 advisor teams across 48 branches, the firm has confidently set its sights on surpassing $50 billion AUA by 2025.

"We firmly believe that fostering a sense of ownership is key to our sustained and parabolic growth," said Wellington-Altus Founder & CEO, Shaun Hauser. "Wellington-Altus has emerged as the leading destination for elite advisors seeking freedom from the constraints of larger, legacy institutions because of our agile, client-focused approach and entrepreneurial business model. Our advisors are esteemed partners and empowered to build on our #UnstoppableMomentum on their own terms."

Launched in 2019, Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth. Wellington-Altus placed No. 165 on the list of 425 businesses included in this year's report.

Wellington-Altus Founder & Chair, Charlie Spiring commented, "We've created a dynamic culture of empowerment that's resonating throughout the industry and attracting more seasoned advisor teams to join us. I look forward to continuing our industry-leading growth while remaining true to our ethos of providing unparalleled support and independence to our advisors."

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Wellington-Altus Asset Management Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $25 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2023 Brokerage Report Card.

