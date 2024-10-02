WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), parent company to Canada's top-rated* investment dealer, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, today launched Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., a new wholly-owned subsidiary as part of its backing for the growing number of Canadian advisors who are seeking an independent platform that champions individual autonomy and delivers the key supports required to care for clients and accelerate the growth of their practices.

"Independent Advisor Solutions is our natural next step in support of the advisor-led revolution." Post this Wellington-Altus Launches Independent Advisor Solutions to Enhance Experience and Accelerate Growth

Independent Advisor Solutions has launched with an exclusive suite of five global institutional quality investment funds sub-advised by BlackRock, one of the world's leading providers of investment, advisory, and risk management solutions. These funds, collectively named MiBLOX, were explicitly designed as building blocks to help portfolio managers diversify their existing model portfolios globally and enhance their clients' expected risk-adjusted returns.

"Independent Advisor Solutions is Wellington-Altus' natural next step in support of the advisor-led revolution towards independence underway in Canada," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions. "Our mission is to empower advisors and help them deliver better portfolios, and our initial strategic collaboration with global titan BlackRock is another example of how we are helping independent advisors set themselves apart in Canada's wealth management landscape."

Independent Advisor Solutions, through its sub-advisory service called MiMODEL, also provides turn-key multi-asset model portfolios supported by insightful surround sound that supports client conversations. These portfolio management services enable advisors to simplify and scale the investment segment of their wealth management business.

"Independent Advisor Solutions exemplifies our dedication to revolutionizing wealth management in Canada by providing extraordinary levels of advisor support and world-class resources," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus. "We believe this latest move demonstrates our continued leadership and commitment to returning freedom to advisors so they can accelerate the growth of their practices in the way they choose."

"This strategic collaboration will expand access to a range of targeted exposures across public and private asset classes to help Canadian advisors support their clients' investment objectives and desired outcomes," says Marcia Moffat, Country Head of Canada for BlackRock. "We are focused on bringing solutions to the Canadian wealth market that enable financial advisors to invest over the long term and capture opportunity on behalf of their clients."

Wellington-Altus is one of Canada's fastest-growing wealth management firms, and the introduction of Independent Advisor Solutions is the latest strategic maneuver to fuel its exponential growth trajectory.

To find out more about Independent Advisor Solutions, please visit IndependentAdvisorSolutions.ca.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $30 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

SOURCE Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Media Inquiries: Kristy Kenny, Associate Vice-President, Marketing Communications, Wellington-Altus, 647.977.2069, [email protected]