WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. (Independent Advisor Solutions)—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus)—is pleased to announce an exclusive retail partnership with Apollo (NYSE: APO), a leading provider of alternative assets and retirement solutions.

This latest collaboration reinforces Independent Advisor Solutions' dedication to forming deep relationships with industry leaders and experts that help advisors deliver exceptional client results and drive the growth of their practice. Independent Advisor Solutions has also recently announced additional strategic collaborations with BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

Under this arrangement, Independent Advisor Solutions plans to launch a new "MiBLOX" fund in early 2025, providing Canadians with exclusive retail access to Apollo Aligned Alternatives ("AAA"), a strategy that pursues fully scaled diversified exposure to private markets investments.

"Our goal is to power advisor portfolios and their personal brand, which includes the support of thoughtfully curated and thoroughly vetted managers who are amongst the very best at what they do," said Jon Kilfoyle, President of Independent Advisor Solutions.

"This reinforces our commitment to acting as a trusted partner to advisors and clients as they build out private markets exposure in their portfolios," said Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer at Apollo. "We're thrilled to partner with the Independent Advisor Solutions team as we scale access to Apollo's platform, delivering institutional quality private investments, tailored to the needs of individuals."

Independent Advisor Solutions is committed to providing unique answers for advisors that help them differentiate from the rest of the Canadian marketplace and deliver access to world-class expertise and resources.

About Independent Advisor Solutions Inc.

Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. offers unique solutions for advisors through sub-advisory oversight of multi-asset model-based portfolios (MiMODEL), and provides access to exclusive investment funds (MiBLOX, MiFUND). Independent Advisor Solutions Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. and is registered as an investment fund manager and portfolio manager in Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland & Labrador, Québec, and British Columbia.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., Independent Advisor Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $35 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

