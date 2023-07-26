WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTREAL, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus), parent company to the number-one wealth advisory firm in Canada, * has today announced appointments within its executive leadership team as it sets its sights on $50 billion in assets under administration (AUA).

The firm has been strategically preparing for its continued growth trajectory, and this has been a key area of focus and planning over the last six months. Wellington-Altus' leadership continues to evolve and is ready for this next phase, including an elevated structure for advisor support.

As a partner in these discussions, Jordy Chilcott, President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, advised that he has made a personal decision to leave Wellington-Altus.

"Since joining the firm in 2020, Jordy played a key role in helping us grow the business from $10 billion in AUA to more than $25 billion," says Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO. "We want to thank Jordy for his significant contributions and wish him all the best as he returns to his asset management roots in the next chapter of his career."

"While I am moving on from the brokerage side of the business, I continue to believe in the immense potential ahead for Wellington-Altus and the opportunities for the independent space in Canada," Jordy expressed. "I'm proud to have contributed to the remarkable achievements of the firm."

As part of the elevated advisor experience offering, Wellington-Altus plans to introduce a Chief Experience Officer (CXO) role, reporting to the CEO, who will focus on best-in-class advisor engagement. The company is actively recruiting for this position.

With the creation of this new role, the firm announced the realignment of select executive responsibilities.

Dennis Stewner, Executive Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed President, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth** and President, Wellington-Altus Insurance**, upon receipt of required approvals.

Frank Laferriere will be appointed Executive Vice-President, Digital Strategy & Compliance and President, Wellington-Altus USA**.

"Since the firm's genesis in 2017, we've been laser-focused on providing advisors with unparalleled support and the freedom to do what's right for their clients through an agile approach, led by the best in the business," adds Shaun. "The addition of a CXO will complement this next phase of our phenomenal journey. As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to upholding our foundational values of advisor support and autonomy while growing the business and setting new industry standards."

About Wellington-Altus Financial

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel, Wellington-Altus USA, Wellington-Altus Insurance, Wellington-Altus Group Solutions, Wellington-Altus Asset Management, and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth —the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $25 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2023 Brokerage Report Card

** Pending required corporate filings and/or registrations

