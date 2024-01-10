WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, and MONTRÉAL, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - In its latest strategic move to fuel top-tier advisor recruitment and parabolic growth, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington Altus)—parent company to Canada's top-rated wealth management firm*—has announced the appointment of Steph Condra to the new role of Executive Vice-President, Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Steph joins the Wellington-Altus Executive Committee with more than 20 years of Canadian and international expertise in wealth management, asset management, and institutional investment, making her the ideal visionary to shape the role. As CXO, Steph will oversee the advanced wealth planning, advisor engagement, advisor onboarding, marketing, and regional management teams.

Shaun Hauser, Founder and CEO of Wellington-Altus expressed his enthusiasm for Steph's appointment, stating, "Steph's passion for helping advisors and her proven track record of innovative thinking aligns seamlessly with our mission to revolutionize wealth management in Canada, and we are excited to welcome her to the team. The creation of the Chief Experience Officer role underscores our dedication to delivering exceptional advisor experiences by providing the tools and support to thrive."

Steph—a CFA Society volunteer and Women in Capital Markets Wealth Management Working Group member—has held several leadership roles in her career. Most recently, she was Head, National Strategy Office at BMO Private Wealth, where she guided the integration of its private banking and full-service brokerage (Nesbitt Burns) businesses, underscoring her skill in steering multifaceted initiatives.

"The Canadian wealth management landscape is due for disruption," says Steph. "A top-rated, independent firm like Wellington-Altus—one that connects with the hearts and minds of advisors without compromising on the need to put clients first—is best positioned to lead this change. I am thrilled to join their unstoppable momentum in this new role of Chief Experience Officer."

With more than $25 billion in assets under administration ("AUA") in the six years since the company's genesis in April 2017, Wellington-Altus has continued strategically expanding its leadership team and maximizing resources for advisors. With the firm's sights set on $50 billion AUA, the appointment of a CXO is a testament to this ambitious goal, providing additional support to advisors and delivering the long-term goals of the firm.

About Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* wealth advisory company in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $25 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2023 Brokerage Report Card.

