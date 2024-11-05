WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus)—parent company to Canada's top-rated* investment dealer—has announced the creation of three new leadership roles, including two executive-level positions, to support its exceptional growth trajectory and continue its mission of delivering unparalleled levels of advisor support.

Since the firm's inception in April 2017, Wellington-Altus has revolutionized the industry and emerged as one of Canada's fastest-growing wealth management firms, surpassing $35 billion in assets under administration (AUA) in just seven years. With almost 900 employees, more than 110 advisor teams and 54 offices across the country, the firm is now targeting its next goal of reaching $50 billion AUA by the end of 2026.

"Our exponential growth has resulted in excellent opportunities for top-tier talent in Canada to join our rocket ship," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO of Wellington-Altus. "The demand for joining our firm means we need additional seats at the leadership table, both to guide the recruitment of new advisory teams and to help support teams when they onboard. We have also seen continued interest in the private counsel arm of the business, which has created demand for dedicated leadership, and I'm excited for these next steps in our firm's evolution."

Wellington-Altus is actively recruiting for the following positions for its leadership team:

Executive Vice-President (EVP), National Manager: Will oversee lasting relationships with investment advisors to align business growth with the company's long-term strategy. This leadership role involves supporting regional managers, ensuring advisor success, and enhancing the firm's market position. Executive Vice-President (EVP), Corporate Development: Will oversee the recruitment process and lead the development and execution of a strategy to attract high-quality investment advisors across Canada . Head, Private Counsel: Will oversee Private Counsel business operations across Canada , focusing on growth through acquisition and recruitment while supporting advisors in achieving their business objectives.

Contact Cathy Logue, Managing Director at Stanton Chase Executive Search to learn more about these roles and the application process.

"Our unique mandate has struck a strong chord with advisors across Canada, and now, as the firm continues to expand, we must increase the size and capabilities of our leadership team to continue delivering the exceptional advisor experience that Wellington-Altus is known for," added Shaun.

In addition to these three leadership roles, Wellington-Altus is hiring for 19 other positions. Visit Wellington-Altus Careers for more information on these opportunities.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $35 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.

