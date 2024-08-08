WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - In its latest strategic move to accelerate its phenomenal growth trajectory and expand its presence in Ontario, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus), parent company to Canada's top-rated* investment dealer, has announced the acquisition of investment management firm, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc. (Wickham), located in Hamilton and Burlington, Ontario.

Wellington-Altus Acquires Wickham Investment Counsel to Expand Presence in Ontario. (CNW Group/Wellington-Altus Financial Inc.)

Wellington-Altus, one of Canada's fastest-growing wealth management firms, recently surpassed $30 billion in assets under administration (AUA) within just seven years, and the acquisition of Wickham further solidifies its commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to advisors and their clients.

"With their outstanding track record in professional investment management and personalized client services, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc. aligns with the core values we uphold at Wellington-Altus, and we are thrilled to welcome their prestigious team to our firm," said Shaun Hauser, Founder & CEO, Wellington-Altus. "As we continue our mission to revolutionize wealth management in Canada, we actively seek strategic opportunities that propel us toward our goals. Identifying such potential in Wickham strengthens our presence in Ontario and reaffirms our commitment to advisor and client excellence."

Douglas Lane, former president and current portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel Inc. reflected this sentiment, adding, "We believe this exciting partnership with one of Canada's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms ensures our continued success and will enormously benefit Wickham and its clients. We are owned and operated by our managing directors, and through this acquisition, we will become partners within a much larger entity—one that is compatible with our vision."

Wickham was founded in 1999 and has established itself as a leading independent discretionary investment portfolio management firm. Since then, it has expanded its team to include five portfolio managers. With over 100 years of combined experience, Wickham's investment team has been dedicated to serving the needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, corporations, institutions, and other investors.

About Wellington-Altus Financial

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Financial Inc. (Wellington-Altus) is the parent company to Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc., Wellington-Altus USA Inc., Wellington-Altus Insurance Inc., Wellington-Altus Group Solutions Inc., and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.—the top-rated* investment dealer in Canada and one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. With more than $30 billion in assets under administration and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with successful, entrepreneurial advisors and portfolio managers and their high-net-worth clients.

*Investment Executive 2024 Brokerage Report Card.



About Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

Wickham. was founded in 1999 by a group of experienced portfolio managers to provide independent investment management services to individuals, institutions and other organizations. The firm is registered as a Portfolio Manager with the provincial securities commissions in Ontario and Alberta.

