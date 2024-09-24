Rebranding marks a new era for London's premier entertainment and sports hub

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Oak View Group, managers of London's downtown arena, and The Canada Life Assurance Company, announced today that the London City Council has approved the renaming of the arena to Canada Life Place, marking a new chapter for the city's premier entertainment and sports venue. The new 10-year agreement officially takes effect on Oct. 11, 2024.

Rendering of Canada Life Place (CNW Group/Canada Life)

"Canada Life Place will remain the heart of unforgettable experiences for sports, entertainment, and community events," said Kelly Austin, General Manager, Oak View Group. "We are thrilled about this partnership with Canada Life, a trusted community partner in London. Together, we will continue to bring world-class entertainment and sporting events to Southwestern Ontario."

"Canada Life Place is more than a name – it signals our commitment to this community, to our shared growth, and shared success," said Fabrice Morin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "For 150 years, London has been our home and we're proud of our roots. This new arena agreement means a lot to our team, including the 3,500 Canada Life employees who call London home."

The 10,000-seat multi-purpose venue has long been a symbol of pride and unity for the London community, bringing together fans, families, and visitors. Since its grand opening on Oct. 11, 2002, the venue has hosted over 2,800 events and welcomed more than 13 million guests. As the proud home of the London Knights and the London Lightning, it has served as the backdrop for prestigious events such as the 2005 and 2014 Memorial Cups, the 2013 World Figure Skating Championships, and the 2019 JUNO Awards along with electrifying concerts and family shows.

"The arena has been central to London's cultural and sporting life for over two decades," said London Mayor Josh Morgan. "This rebranding to Canada Life Place reinforces the arena's landmark role in bringing people together and driving London's economic growth. I'm excited to see what this new chapter will bring."

"Since opening its doors in 2002, this arena has firmly established London as a global entertainment and sports hub by attracting thousands of visitors and supporting local businesses with each event," said Peter Luukko, Co-Chair, Oak View Group, a key player in the arena's creation and growth. "As this iconic venue enters this exciting new phase, our partnership with Canada Life highlights our shared commitment to making a lasting impact on this community."

The rebranding comes at a pivotal moment, as the arena embarks on a substantial renovation project including a new state-of-the-art scoreboard, modernized concessions, and luxury suites. Fans can look forward to a revitalized arena that will ensure this landmark remains the beating heart of London's cultural and sporting life for generations to come.

Oak View Group will continue to manage and operate Canada Life Place for the City of London. This landmark deal was negotiated by the OVG Canada Global Partnerships team on behalf of the venue, as well as Canada Life.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company



Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. To learn more, visit canadalife.com.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class-owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

