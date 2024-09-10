Canada Life and Oak View Group submit proposal to London City Council to rename London's downtown arena

LONDON, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life and Oak View Group (OVG) have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue Canada Life Place. London City Council is expected to vote on the proposed new name at the scheduled council meeting on Sept. 24, 2024

"Canada Life has called London home for 150 years, and we're excited about this opportunity to build on our shared history," said Fabrice Morin, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "We look forward to working with the City Council and answering any questions they might have as we move through next steps."

"We're excited to be partnering with Canada Life as we continue to position the venue as a premier destination for entertainment, sports and community events in London and Southwestern Ontario," said Tom Pistore, President, OVG Canada. "As a company with deep roots in London, Canada Life shares our dedication in supporting the community."

Labatt, the previous name sponsor, will continue to play a significant role at the venue as the official beer, seltzer, cooler, hard tea, and cider sponsor through 2031. OVG and Labatt have reached an agreement to extend pouring rights until 2031 so that fans can continue to enjoy homebrewed Labatt products.

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. To learn more, visit canadalife.com.

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class-owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

