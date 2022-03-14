Welcome back to the skies Canada

WestJet restoring network to near pre-pandemic levels, reinvesting in transatlantic options for Canadians and inbound visitors

The WestJet Group's summer schedule gives guests an abundance of options to reconnect to and explore new destinations

Airline introduces new connection between Toronto and Chicago

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced its 2022 summer schedule, marking a significant milestone in recovery through the restoration of its network to near pre-pandemic levels. Making significant investments in its transatlantic network, the airline will offer a multitude of connections to Europe this summer, with more non-stop service options across the country from Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax. WestJet also announced new, daily service between Toronto and Chicago beginning May 19, 2022.

"We know Canadians are ready to make their highly anticipated return to travel this summer, so whether it's reconnecting with friends and family, or taking that long overdue trip, we are here to help our guests make up for lost time," said John Weatherill, Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet. "The aviation industry is a formidable economic engine and the investments we have made across Canada and internationally affirm our commitment to restoring connectivity across our expansive global network, while doing our part to expedite Canada's economic recovery."

At its peak this summer, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations, restoring 94 per cent of its pre-pandemic routes with more than 600 daily departures network wide. Complementing WestJet's network, Swoop previously announced significant expansion plans for its domestic network in preparation for Canada's busy summer travel season.

Restoring transatlantic connectivity

This summer, WestJet is restoring transatlantic connections across the country and significantly reinvesting in the Atlantic Gateway, bringing back international connectivity to Atlantic Canada with increased service between Halifax to Paris, London, Dublin, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Additionally, the airline will re-introduce connectivity to the Eternal City with non-stop service between Rome, Italy and its home hub in Calgary.

"Our guests have long awaited a return to international travel," continued Weatherill. "These routes create a significant visitor pipeline from Europe and demonstrate WestJet's commitment to leading the travel and tourism industry's recovery."

Route Frequency Start date Halifax-Paris 4x weekly May 7, 2022 Halifax-Gatwick 1x daily May 1, 2022 Halifax-Dublin 3x weekly May 1, 2022 Halifax - Glasgow 3x weekly May 2, 2022 Toronto – Barcelona 3x weekly May 13, 2022 Toronto - Dublin 1x daily May 15, 2022 Toronto - Glasgow 4x weekly May 20, 2022 Toronto - Edinburgh 3x weekly June 2, 2022 Toronto – London Gatwick Daily (increasing to 9x weekly in June) May 1, 2022 Calgary – Rome 3x weekly May 7, 2022 Calgary – Paris 5x weekly March 14, 2022 Calgary – London Heathrow 4x weekly March 26, 2022 Calgary – London, Gatwick 5x weekly March 14, 2022 Calgary – Dublin 3x weekly May 8, 2022 Vancouver – London, Gatwick 1x daily May 1, 2022

Alberta network returns to pre-pandemic levels

WestJet will restore service levels across Alberta to pre-pandemic levels with more than 180 daily departures from both Calgary and Edmonton this summer. WestJet's investments in transatlantic flying from Calgary International Airport will see the airline increase the critical tourism pipeline between Alberta and Europe by 43 per cent when compared to 2019, supported by new routes and increased non-stop options to London Gatwick, Paris and Dublin.

"The restoration of our Alberta network marks a major milestone in WestJet and the province's recovery as we rebuild our network and strengthen critical connections to global hubs and business economies," continued Weatherill.

Alberta service:

Calgary : 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations

: 142 daily departures, 35 domestic, 16 transborder and eight international destinations Edmonton : 38 daily departures, 15 domestic and two transborder destinations

New daily transborder service between Toronto and Chicago

"We are also thrilled to provide daily non-stop service between Toronto and Chicago, two dynamic global cities," continued Weatherill. "Whether travelling for business or leisure, this new route provides guests with increased options to discover these two vibrant cities or seamlessly connect to their chosen destination via our expansive network."

Route Frequency Start date Toronto - Chicago 1x daily May 19, 2022 Chicago - Toronto 1x daily May 16, 2022

To discover all the direct flights across WestJet's network, visit WestJet.com.

Additional quotes:

"The return of direct routes to the United Kingdom, Paris and Dublin signals that Nova Scotia has reopened to the world," said Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia. "Europe is an important market for our province, and direct air access brings new investment to our economy, supports tourism growth, and helps grow our population. I want to thank WestJet for their commitment to Nova Scotia. I look forward to continuing to work together to build demand for these flights and to bring more international routes to Nova Scotia."

"Airlines play a vital role in the health of our region's economy. Over the course of the pandemic, they have helped keep goods on our shelves, and allowed local businesses access to global markets," said Sean Fraser, federal immigration minister and Nova Scotia MP. "As the world begins to open up, it is encouraging to see today's announcement, that Halifax will re-establish access to the many routes that were served prior to COVID-19, including services across North America and in certain European destinations. This is good news for our communities, local businesses, and the travelling public."

"We're thrilled to see WestJet reintroducing non-stop connections between Halifax Stanfield and Europe this summer as we work together to accelerate our community's economic recovery," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "Air connections are vital for the growth of regional tourism, trade, and immigration, and we appreciate WestJet's commitment to our region and investment in these routes as we put Nova Scotia back on the map after two years of very little air travel activity. At Halifax Stanfield, we're ready to help travellers on their journey and once again, connect Nova Scotia to the world."

"This is welcome news for travellers and for the entire travel industry as WestJet leads the way on economic recovery," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. "Travellers can count on YYC Calgary International Airport to scale up operations alongside WestJet to ensure travellers have safe, efficient access to destinations in Alberta and overseas."

