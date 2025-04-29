From Wegovy to Zepbound and potential Alzheimer's breakthroughs, TELUS Health reveals how science, economics and access can help reshape prescription drug coverage in Canada.

New data from over 15 million people in Canada shows weight management drugs climbing 90.6 per cent since 2023; diabetes drugs hold top spot; biosimilar adoption up more than 27 per cent.

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - An anchor announcement at today's TELUS Health Annual Conference, TELUS Health revealed the results of its 2025 Drug Data Trends and National Benchmarks Report , offering an industry-wide snapshot of prescription medication coverage in Canadian private drug plans. Among the report's key findings, weight management emerged as the fastest growing drug category in 2024, climbing from 54th position in 2016 to 17th position in 2024. Claims for weight management surged by 90.6 per cent since 2023, driven in part by the long-awaited launch of Wegovy (semaglutide) in Canada. The report also highlights that diabetes drugs maintain their top position among claims, while new data demonstrates that the transition to biosimilar drugs is driving consistent cost savings across private plans in all regions of the country.

"Private sector drug plans protect and increase access to pharmaceutical care, but they are in constant need of expert adjustment to ensure they continue to meet the needs of people in Canada," said Martin Bélanger, Senior Vice-president, Payor & Provider Solutions, TELUS Health. "During these uncertain times, we will continue to drive innovation by providing clarity on key trends, helping businesses identify opportunities to improve cost management, while making informed coverage decisions that will help their employees live healthier and happier lives."

The focus on weight management aligns with growing health concerns, as obesity — recognized as a chronic disease by healthcare organizations in Canada and the U.S. — continues to be a significant risk factor for many chronic conditions, with recent Statistics Canada findings showing 30.2 per cent of people in Canada had obesity and 35.5 per cent were overweight in 2023.

"We expect the weight category to grow further in the next two or three years, with the arrival of two additional drugs — Zepbound (tirzepatide), semaglutide and cagrilintide — working their way through clinical trials," said Vicky Lee, Pharmacist and Director of Pharmacy Consulting & Professional Services, TELUS Health. "More plan sponsors are seeing the immense value of covering the entire category, especially as medical evidence grows and we see the significant health and productivity costs of obesity to people in Canada."

The growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in Canada and expanded indications for medications for heart failure treatment are other reasons why diabetes drugs retained their hold as the number-one ranked drug category.

Gastrointestinal and migraine drugs, as well ultra-high cost drugs for rare disease (costing more than $100,000 annually) are other categories to watch in the coming years. New Alzheimer's treatments are poised to enter the Canadian market, offering crucial options for early-onset patients in their 40s to 60s. These individuals will likely rely on private insurance plans for coverage, potentially impacting the benefits landscape.

The impact of biosimilar switching

The impact of biosimilar switching policies continues to grow, with four regions (Manitoba, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon) implementing new requirements in the past year. Biosimilar adoption has increased significantly, with 56.9 per cent of biologic drug claimants now using biosimilars—a 27.6 per cent increase from 2023. The cost-saving potential is substantial, as demonstrated in British Columbia , where biosimilar transitions saved the province over $732 million in five years.

"The delayed availability of key biosimilars for conditions like autoimmune disorders, bone diseases and psoriasis until late 2024 resulted in lower-than-anticipated adoption rates in some categories," explained Blandine Mosna, Pharmacist, TELUS Health. "However, we anticipate a significant uptick in biosimilar usage over the coming year as these more cost-effective alternatives gain traction, which will likely drive the proportion of claimants even higher and potentially impact overall drug spending trends."

Additional 2025 Drug Trends Report findings:

Employees submitted an average of $1,338 in eligible claims to private drug plans, an increase of 4.7 per cent since 2023: Quebec has the highest regional average at $1,591 , while Western Canada has the lowest at $942 (51.2 per cent difference), influenced by provincial Pharmacare plans. Atlantic and Western Canada are seeing below-average growth in annual eligible amounts (2.9 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively), compared to the national average of 4.7 per cent.

Generic medications continued their annual increase in 2024, reaching 68.8 per cent of all prescriptions covered by private drug plans. There remains significant room for generic adoption, with multi-source brand-name drugs still representing 7.3 per cent of medications that have generic alternatives available. Despite comprising 68.8 per cent of prescribed drugs, generics accounted for only 26.8 per cent of the eligible amount per certificate, demonstrating significant cost savings.



The TELUS Health Annual Conference, which brings together key stakeholders across healthcare, insurance and benefits sectors, features the Drug Trends Report as its cornerstone. This year's conference pioneers a comprehensive approach to connected healthcare, encompassing pharmacy, physician and public health sectors, while reaffirming our dedication to health benefits solutions. The report, analyzing data from over 15 million insured people in Canada and trends dating back to 2008, is a testament to TELUS Health's commitment to delivering data-informed and technology-driven solutions that adapt to changing environments strengthening connections between healthcare practitioners, insurers and the communities they serve.

