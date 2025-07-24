Championing competition, investment, innovation, and affordability through reciprocal wholesale frameworks

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS congratulates Cogeco on the launch of their wireless network, and is pleased to serve as the wholesale wireless network provider enabling Cogeco's entry into the mobile market. Through the established MVNO regulatory framework by the CRTC, Cogeco is now able to offer customers in Ontario and Quebec an integrated suite of services, now adding wireless to its internet and TV offerings.

"In honouring our regulatory obligations, TELUS is enabling Cogeco's wireless launch by providing wholesale access to our award-winning broadband wireless network. Indeed, Cogeco will be able to access TELUS' wireless network in Cogeco's incumbent operating territories in Ontario and Quebec, owing to TELUS' expansion of its original wireless footprint from Western Canada to national coverage," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. "This exemplifies our longstanding commitment to expanding reliable connectivity and fostering healthy competition for Canadians. In turn, we urge the same spirit of fairness in wholesale fibre access for TELUS across Eastern Canada, so that all Canadians, regardless of geography, can benefit from greater choice, innovation and affordability."

TELUS' broadband wireless network is Canada's most awarded network for speed, reliability, coverage and network quality.

TELUS is also investing a further $2 billion over five years to expand its broadband footprint in Ontario and Quebec, offering consumers enhanced affordability, access to next-generation digital services, and integrated bundles that combine PureFibre and wireless with AI-powered smart home energy solutions, personalized healthcare, accessible security, and immersive entertainment.

This investment programme comes on top of the $70 billion TELUS announced earlier this year to enhance broadband connectivity, strengthen competition and consumer choice, support Canadian AI leadership and fuel economic growth through 2029. This builds on the more than $276 billion TELUS has committed since 2000.

TELUS remains a strong advocate for policy and regulatory environments that ensure fairness, transparency, and national consistency in wholesale access. When competition is symmetrical, Canadians across the country are the ultimate beneficiaries.

About TELUS

