TELUS Health for Good™ and Victoria Cool Aid Society launch series of hepatitis C testing events in Victoria

In recognition of World Hepatitis Day, TELUS and Victoria Cool Aid Society support life-saving screening for high-risk populations

VICTORIA, BC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Victoria Cool Aid Society and TELUS Health for Good launched a series of hepatitis C testing events enabled through the two Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinics powered by TELUS Health. Today's event takes place at Victoria's largest shelter, Rock Bay Landing, with Cool Aid staff on site delivering hepatitis C rapid testing and TELUS volunteers providing nutritional support, helping to facilitate access to essential health services. With additional events planned throughout the remainder of the year, this collaboration will enable Cool Aid to reach their goal of completing 700 hepatitis C tests in 2025.

The two Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinics powered by TELUS Health have supported more than 40,000 patient visits across Greater Victoria since their respective launches in 2021 and 2023. (CNW Group/TELUS Communications Inc.)

"Hepatitis C often has no symptoms, so you could have it without knowing," said Tamara Barnett, Hepatitis C Program Coordinator, Cool Aid Community Health Centre. "Getting tested helps you start treatment early, avoid liver damage, and prevents passing the virus on to others. Our peer-led testing program has screened over 1,900 people to date, leading to over 50 successful treatments. This support from TELUS will allow us to test more people than ever this year."

"At TELUS, we are driven by our collective desire to leverage technology and human compassion to enable better health outcomes for vulnerable populations," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Social Purpose Programs. "Through our longstanding partnership with Victoria Cool Aid Society, we are enabling access to life-saving hepatitis C testing directly to those facing significant barriers to accessing traditional healthcare. By combining our mobile health technology with community-based care, we are ensuring that early detection and treatment is accessible to those who need it most, helping create a healthier, more inclusive future for all."

Hepatitis C is an infection of the liver that, if left untreated, can lead to serious health problems including liver damage, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. With no vaccine available and more than 50 million people affected worldwide, including approximately 200,000 Canadians , early detection and treatment can be life-saving. According to studies, the prevalence of hepatitis C can be 10 times higher among people experiencing housing instability compared to the overall population. Fortunately, the testing process is quick, easy, and accurate, with treatment curing 95 per cent of people within 8 to 12 weeks.

Building on decades of primary healthcare and social support services, the two Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinics powered by TELUS Health have supported more than 40,000 patient visits across Greater Victoria since their respective launches in 2021 and 2023. In addition to point-of-care testing, the mobile clinics also provide wound care, STI treatment, harm reduction, outreach, and mental health care services to Victorians in need.

Additional hepatitis C testing events will take place at community locations across Victoria throughout the remainder of 2025, with dates and locations to be announced shortly.

To learn more about TELUS Health for Good, visit telus.com/healthforgood .

About TELUS Health for Good

Since 2014, TELUS Health for Good has been connecting underserved individuals to the medical and mental health care they need using the power of technology. Backed by a commitment of $16 million through 2027, TELUS Mobile Health Clinics have now supported over 300,000 patient visits across 27 Canadian communities since inception. Equipped with TELUS electronic medical records technology, and fuelled by compassion, our Mobile Health Clinics provide essential primary medical care to individuals living on the streets. The program also supports caregivers experiencing marginalization with access to free TELUS Health MyCare Counselling sessions and supports low-income older adults to live more independently and enjoy peace of mind with low-cost TELUS Health Medical Alert services. To learn more about TELUS Health for Good, visit telus.com/healthforgood .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 150 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About the Victoria Cool Aid Society

The Victoria Cool Aid Society believes that everyone deserves home, health and community. We create opportunities for people who are experiencing homelessness or living in poverty and we make a difference through housing, health and dental care, community, and emergency shelters. Founded in 1968, Cool Aid helps more than 12,000 people in the Capital region every year, at 20 locations in Victoria, Saanich and Langford, including more than 7,000 Community Health Centre patients. For more information about Cool Aid, visit coolaid.org .

