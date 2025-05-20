Specialty pharmacy market expected to exceed $20B with over 10,000 licensed pharmacies filling critical healthcare gaps nationwide

Advanced pharmacy systems enabling seamless collaboration and digital technology putting prescription management at patients' fingertips

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's pharmacy sector is undergoing a revolution to meet changing healthcare needs, according to TELUS Health's inaugural Pharmacy Trends Report: The Future of Pharmacy in Canada: Five Trends Shaping Canada's Healthcare Landscape in 2025. With the automated central fill pharmacy market projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030 and Canada's specialty pharmacy market expected to exceed $20 billion, technological automation is enabling pharmacists to step into expanded healthcare roles, fundamentally changing how people in Canada access primary care services.

View PDF The future of Pharmacy in Canada (CNW Group/TELUS Health)

"We're witnessing a seismic shift in Canadian healthcare delivery," said Ratcho Batchvarov, Vice-president, Provider Solutions, TELUS Health. "Our first Pharmacy Trends report reveals that pharmacies are rapidly evolving into comprehensive healthcare hubs, bridging critical gaps in primary care access. With the specialty pharmacy market set to surge beyond $20 billion and automation driving a $1.9 billion revolution in central fill services, we're not just talking about incremental change – this is a fundamental reimagining of community healthcare. Pharmacists have been advancing their role as frontline care providers, leveraging cutting-edge technology to offer more accessible, efficient and personalized care. This transformation is creating a more resilient and responsive healthcare ecosystem for all Canadians."

The Pharmacy Trends Report provides valuable insights on how the Canadian pharmacy sector is evolving, enabling both pharmacists and pharmacy managers to identify opportunities for improved efficiencies in their practice and enhance patient care. Three notable trends from this first report include:

Putting an expanded scope of practice into action: As millions of people in Canada struggle to find a family doctor, the nation's network of more than 10,000 licensed pharmacies is stepping up to fill critical healthcare gaps. These locations offer essential medical services, from vaccinations to prescribing medications for minor ailments. Patients see their pharmacists 1.5 to 10 times more than they see their primary care physician.

As millions of people in struggle to find a family doctor, the nation's network of more than 10,000 licensed pharmacies is stepping up to fill critical healthcare gaps. These locations offer essential medical services, from vaccinations to prescribing medications for minor ailments. Enhancing collaboration and streamlining operations : technology solutions can empower pharmacists to deliver their services in a way that's comfortable to them, and patients can access consistent services and care, regardless of where they go: Centralized prescription fulfillment reduces errors and administrative burdens, allowing pharmacists to focus on patient care. Over a quarter of community pharmacists in one survey noted their dissatisfaction with the daily volume of prescriptions to be processed. Advanced Pharmacy Management Systems allow pharmacists to collaborate seamlessly with other healthcare providers, ensuring patients receive consistent, well-coordinated care across all touchpoints. Specialty drug claims have tripled over the past 15 years, rising from 10.4 per cent to 32.8 per cent of total pharmacy claims. This dramatic increase means pharmacists must now manage more complex medication regimens while ensuring patients receive proper guidance and care.

: technology solutions can empower pharmacists to deliver their services in a way that's comfortable to them, and patients can access consistent services and care, regardless of where they go: Engaging the patient: patients are taking control of their healthcare through digital technology. Modern pharmacy apps put prescription management at their fingertips, while allowing them to securely track their health data. This digital connection helps pharmacists spot health trends earlier and deliver more personalized care when patients need it most.

"A recent survey found that 82 per cent of people in Canada reported being interested in virtual care appointments, showing yet again how patients are looking for more control of their healthcare journey," explained Batchvarov. "Embracing this type of patient engagement, while providing a platform that keeps personal medical information confidential with the highest data security protocols, is a key way forward in securing the trust of patients."

The newly released 2025 Pharmacy Trends Report sparked valuable discussion at the company's recent Annual Conference in Toronto on April 29, 2025 — a key forum that brought together leaders from the healthcare, pharmacy, insurance and benefits sectors. This year's conference explored a comprehensive approach to connected healthcare, encompassing the pharmacy, physician and public health sectors, while reaffirming our dedication to data-informed and technology-driven solutions for Canada's healthcare ecosystem.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing enhancing more than 150 million lives across more than 200 countries and territories. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee and Family Assistance Programs (EFAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information please visit: www.telushealth.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marielle Hossack

TELUS Health

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Health