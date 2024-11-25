New feature will enable Canadian investors to trade beyond regular market hours

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull digital investment platform, today announced extended trading hours for its users, including pre-market and post-market sessions. This expansion will provide investors with increased flexibility to react to market moving events outside of regular market hours.

"With extended trading hours, users can stay ahead of market shifts and capitalize on opportunities outside of traditional trading times," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "We are committed to providing our users with greater flexibility and access to innovative tools, and this expansion marks an important step forward."

Extended hours accessibility allows traders to respond swiftly to earnings reports, global events, overnight market developments, and offers faster order execution and opportunities to capture price movements before the next trading day. For investors holding positions overnight or over the weekend, pre-market and post-market trading provides opportunities to hedge against risk by adjusting portfolios in response to unexpected news or market fluctuation beyond regular trading hours.

Webull Canada users are now able to trade from 4:00am until 5:30pm eastern time, with additional hours to come.

This news follows Webull Canada's launch of options trading, TFSAs and RRSPs, as well as a Cash Management product, which offers clients the ability to earn interest on uninvested cash balances at no additional cost in their cash and margin accounts.

Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca.

To learn more, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

