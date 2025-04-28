TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, an online investment platform and subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), today announced its launch of options level 1 and 2 trading from cash accounts, Advanced Order Types, and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Trading. The Advanced Order Types are Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and Good Til Canceled (GTC).

Access to options level 1 and 2 from cash accounts offers expanded opportunities for trading and investing, enabling Webull users to fully utilize their existing portfolios to generate income and manage risk. Advanced Orders provide users with seamless trade management tools, empowering them to secure profits and manage risk more effectively and at the time of trade entry with less manual dependencies. Access to the OTC market gives users 400 more stocks to choose from daily. US listed stocks and options, in addition to Canadian listed stocks, are part of these offerings.

"Our goal is to deliver a seamless investing experience while broadening access to products and services that unlock greater opportunities," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "With these new functionalities, we're empowering users to take more control of their capital and focus on achieving their long-term financial goals."

All new features are now available on the Webull Canada platform. For more information on Webull Canada and its products, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Canada

Webull Canada is a leading online investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. Users of the Webull platform are empowered to pursue their financial goals with advanced charting tools, cutting-edge technology, and real-time market data. Through Webull's online brokerage, self-directed investors can access low-cost trading across a wide range of assets, including US and CA stocks, options, cash management, margins, and TFSAs & RRSPs. Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca. For more information about Webull Canada, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

