TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull digital investment platform, today announced the launch of options trading for registered accounts. Webull users will now be able to trade options in Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs).

With Webull Canada's TFSA offering, users can invest and save to enjoy tax free growth. The RRSP offering is a savings plan where users can contribute to their retirement. Bringing options trading to investors provides opportunities to optimize tax efficiency and achieve long-term financial goals.

"Since Webull Canada's launch of options trading for cash and margin accounts in late September, we have seen a growing demand for the product with TFSA and RRSP account types," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "The benefits of trading options in a TFSA or RRSP account are extremely attractive for our customers who are interested in implementing a variety of options strategies without triggering tax events, to optimize their returns overtime. We take pride in continuing to adapt our products and services that help retail investors across Canada achieve financial goals."

Options trading for registered accounts further enables retail investors to hedge against risk and diversify investment strategies, regardless of market conditions.

Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

