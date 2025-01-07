TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, the owner of the popular Webull digital investment platform, is proudly celebrating its first anniversary after a year of rapid growth, product innovation, and success in the Canadian market.

Since its launch in January 2024, Webull Canada redefined possibilities for Canadian retail investors by providing cutting-edge, professional level tools and analytics on its user-friendly platform. Over the past year, the company has empowered its users by delivering access to Canada and U.S. equity trading, cash management, registered accounts (TFSA & RRSP), and U.S. options trading. The company has also introduced exciting features like its desktop platform and extended hours trading, which is a game-changer for retail investors as financial markets become more globalized.

"Our vision has always been to empower individual investors with the tools and resources they need to succeed financially," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "This mission drives everything we do, and we're constantly striving to deliver innovative, best-in-class solutions to help our users achieve their financial goals. We are grateful for the trust and relationships we have built with our growing community and look forward to building on this success in the years to come."

Looking ahead, Webull Canada is committed to growth and innovation for its products and resources. With a focus on empowering retail investors, Webull aims to help its Canadian users achieve their financial goals with even greater confidence, clarity, and success.

Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca.

To learn more, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull Corporation

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited

Media Contact: Catherine Toor, [email protected]