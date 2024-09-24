Canadian investors will now have access to listed options to earn additional income, speculate, and hedge against risk

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Webull Canada, a leading digital investment platform, today announced the launch of options trading for its users. The platform now offers a product that enables its client base to hedge against risk and diversify investment strategies, regardless of market conditions.

"Options have been one of the most requested offerings from our users, and I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication in bringing it to life," said Michael Constantino, CEO of Webull Canada. "With an array of powerful tools and competitive low fees, this product meets the needs of our users in today's dynamic market, empowering them to achieve their financial goals even during periods of volatility."

This offering gives users the opportunity to gain exposure to market price movements with a relatively smaller investment. With this addition, users can leverage market fluctuations more effectively, providing opportunities for additional income, speculation, and risk hedging.

This news follows Webull Canada's launch of TFSAs and RRSPs, as well as a cash management product, which offers clients the ability to earn high interest on uninvested cash balances at no additional cost in their cash and margin accounts.

Webull Securities (Canada) Limited is regulated by CIRO and a member of CIPF. Explanatory brochures are available upon request or available at https://www.ciro.ca and http://www.cipf.ca.

To learn more, visit Webull.ca.

About Webull

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. With over 40 million downloads globally, the company is operational in 15 regions and provides retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.

SOURCE Webull Securities (Canada) Limited

Catherine Toor, [email protected]