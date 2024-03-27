Wealthica Unveils New Budgeting Features and Asserts Its Position as the Ultimate Mint Replacement

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealthica Financial Technology Inc , Canada's best finance tracking app , is proud to announce the revamp of the budgeting features on its platform, reinforcing its position as the premier Mint alternative , as Mint will no longer be available starting in April. A leader in the wealth aggregation space, Wealthica has made net worth tracking easy and intuitive for investors for a decade. With these new features, Wealthica empowers users with personal finance tools to take control of their budget like never before, offering comprehensive budgeting tools.

As personal finance management becomes increasingly critical in today's fast-paced world, individuals are seeking intuitive solutions that simplify the budgeting process and provide actionable insights into their financial health. Wealthica's latest features address these needs head-on, offering users a robust set of tools to create, track, and manage their budgets with ease.

"At Wealthica, we understand the importance of effective budgeting in achieving financial success," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. "That's why we're thrilled to introduce our new budgeting features, designed to empower users to make informed financial decisions and achieve their goals with confidence. With these enhancements, Wealthica is well-positioned to replace Mint as the go-to platform for personal finance management."

Key features of Wealthica's new budgeting tools include:

Customizable Budget: Wealthica offers a customizable budget tailored to different financial goals and lifestyles. Whether you're saving for a vacation, managing monthly expenses, or planning for retirement, Wealthica's budget tracking provides a starting point to create a budget that aligns with your unique needs and priorities. Automated Expense Tracking: With Wealthica's automated expense tracking feature, users can effortlessly monitor their spending. By linking their financial accounts to Wealthica, users can automatically categorize and track their expenses, gaining valuable insights into their spending habits and identifying areas for improvement. Investment Integration: In addition to budgeting tools, Wealthica offers robust investment tracking and analysis features. By consolidating all investment accounts in one platform, users can monitor the performance of their investment portfolios, track asset allocation, and analyze investment trends over time. This seamless integration of budgeting and investment tracking sets Wealthica apart as a comprehensive solution for personal finance management.

Try budgeting with Wealthica today !

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $30 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

Related Links

https://wealthica.com/

https://wealthica.com/developers/

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Billy Kawasaki, General Manager at Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229