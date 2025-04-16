MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. , Canada's leading banking and investment account aggregation platform, is excited to announce the release of its Financial Advisor version—a powerful new solution tailored for independent advisors, family wealth consultants, and RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors) seeking to offer more transparency, clarity, and efficiency to their clients.

This new offering builds on Wealthica's trusted platform, which aggregates over $35 billion in investment assets, and gives advisors a comprehensive dashboard to view and manage client portfolios across multiple institutions—all in one secure portal.

"Advisors have long struggled with fragmented data across banks, brokerages, and custodians. The Wealthica Financial Advisor version eliminates this problem by bringing it all together in one place," said Billy Kawasaki, COO of Wealthica. "It's designed to save advisors time, enhance client relationships, and deliver a modern wealth management experience."

Key Features of the Financial Advisor Portal:

Multi-Client Portfolio Aggregation: View all client holdings—investment accounts, bank balances, real estate, crypto , and more—across institutions in real-time.

, and more—across institutions in real-time. Secure Client Sharing : Invite clients to share their data securely with bank-grade encryption and total transparency.

: Invite clients to share their data securely with bank-grade encryption and total transparency. Branded Advisor Dashboards: Option to customize the experience with your firm's branding and maintain client trust with a professional interface.

Insightful Reporting & Net Worth Tracking: View reports, visualize net worth growth, and provide clients with actionable insights.

Seamless Onboarding & Integration: Designed for ease-of-use with zero-code setup and compatibility with most financial institutions.

Built for Modern Financial Advisors

The new Financial Advisor portal is ideal for wealth managers, financial planners, and independent investment advisors looking to modernize their client experience. It empowers professionals to streamline portfolio reviews, improve financial planning accuracy, and build deeper relationships through better data visibility.

Wealthica is committed to data transparency, client privacy, and advisor independence, ensuring users own and control their data.

To learn more or request a demo, visit:

https://wealthica.com/ca-en/advisor/

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $35 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 20,000 financial institutions including many digital asset institutions.

Related Links

https://wealthica.com/

https://wealthica.com/ca-en/advisor/

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Billy Kawasaki, Chief Operating Officer at Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229