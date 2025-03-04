MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Wealthica Financial Technology Inc , Canada's leading investment aggregation platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Family Office software, designed to provide unparalleled financial oversight for high-net-worth families, multi-generational wealth management, and financial advisors.

With this new version , Wealthica empowers family offices and wealth managers with enhanced tools to efficiently consolidate, analyze, and oversee diverse assets across multiple portfolios. The Family Office version delivers advanced reporting, cross institution aggregation, and customizable portfolios, ensuring seamless collaboration between family members, advisors, and trustees.

"Managing family wealth across multiple generations comes with unique challenges, and our new Family Office version is designed to simplify and streamline this process," said Billy Kawasaki, COO of Wealthica. "By offering a centralized, transparent, and secure platform, we help families and their advisors make informed decisions with confidence."

Key features of the Family Office version include:

Comprehensive Asset Aggregation – Track investments in real-time, bank accounts, real estate, private equity, digital assets and alternative investments in one unified dashboard.

– Track investments in real-time, bank accounts, real estate, private equity, digital assets and alternative investments in one unified dashboard. Advanced Reporting & Insights – Generate detailed reports on asset allocation , net worth evolution, track adjusted cost base , portfolio evaluation and performance analysis.

– Generate detailed reports on , net worth evolution, track , portfolio evaluation and performance analysis. Enhanced Security & Privacy – Industry-leading encryption and security measures ensure sensitive financial data remains protected.

Wealthica's Family Office software caters to high-net-worth families looking to optimize wealth management while maintaining clarity and control over their financial landscape. The new offering aligns with Wealthica's commitment to financial transparency and independence, empowering users with full ownership of their financial data.

The Family Office version is available now. For more information, visit https://wealthica.com/family-office/ .

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $35 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 20,000 financial institutions including many digital asset institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

For further information: Billy Kawasaki, Chief Operating Officer at Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229