MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Wealthica, the Canadian platform for consolidated wealth tracking , marks its 10th anniversary. Born from a simple idea shared over coffee, the company has grown into a key player in the Canadian fintech landscape.

It all began on March 9, 2015, during a meeting between Simon Boulet and Eric Chouinard. That morning, in the freezing cold, Simon woke up to a major electrical issue at home — an incident that could have ended in disaster. Despite the circumstances, the conversation with Eric laid the foundation for a bold new venture.

"I remember that date well. It was my mother's birthday, it was freezing outside, and I almost had a house fire. That meeting with Eric changed everything."

– Simon Boulet, Co-founder of Wealthica

Eric Chouinard shared his idea: a centralized platform to track investments . The family office services he was using were slow, expensive, and relied on manual data entry — with reports sometimes taking weeks or even months to generate. Instead of paying large advisory fees, he proposed building their own faster, more flexible solution alongside Simon and Martin Leclair.

At the time, Simon had already developed an automated tool to collect and analyze financial information to help manage his own portfolio. The idea quickly took shape. Together with Martin Leclair, they began searching for a name. Two finalists stood out: Wealthica and Vezgo. Wealthica was ultimately chosen.

"The name Wealthica embodies our vision to offer a simple, transparent, and innovative way to manage wealth. It reflects our commitment to making financial management accessible to everyone."

— Eric Lemieux, Co-founder and CEO of Wealthica

But Vezgo didn't disappear — the name was later revived to launch Wealthica's sister company, which today offers the most complete API for crypto data aggregation globally, covering wallets, exchanges, and DeFi applications.

Simon wrote the first lines of code for Wealthica in May 2015. Billy Kawasaki, who had been working with Martin on a separate project, joined the team soon after.

In 2019, Eric Lemieux, former Vice President of Wealth Management at Desjardins, joined Wealthica. He had met Simon Boulet years earlier, while serving as CEO of Finance Montréal, during the Canada Fintech Forum organized by Finance Montréal. He had always spoken positively about Wealthica and its mission. His long-held dream of giving financial planners a 360-degree view of their clients' wealth now continues at Wealthica, where he helps bring that vision to life.

Wealthica is now used by over 100,000 Canadians and connects to more than 20,000 financial institutions worldwide. The company continues its mission to democratize access to financial data and support high-net-worth families. Meanwhile, Vezgo continues its mission to provide the best tool for crypto data integration.

Ten years later, Wealthica is far more than a data aggregator — it's a realized vision, born from lived experience and brought to life by a team of builders.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $35 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 20,000 financial institutions including many digital asset institutions.

