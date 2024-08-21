MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealthica Financial Technology Inc., the leading financial data aggregation and investment tracking app , is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated dashboard for U.S. users. With this expansion, Wealthica brings its powerful financial tracking and portfolio management software to American investors, empowering them with a comprehensive view of their financial data in one centralized platform.

Wealthica's investment and personal finance dashboard , already trusted by over 100,000 users in Canada, aggregates financial data from a wide range of accounts, including bank accounts, investment portfolios, credit cards, real estate holdings, and cryptocurrency assets. The platform offers a holistic view of personal finances, providing users with real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and actionable insights that simplify financial management and planning.

"We're thrilled to bring Wealthica's advanced financial tracking capabilities to the U.S. market," said Billy Kawasaki, COO of Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals with the tools they need to take control of their financial futures. With the launch of our dashboard in the U.S., we're offering American users the same level of comprehensive financial insight and management that has been so successful in Canada."

Key features of Wealthica's U.S. dashboard include:

Comprehensive Financial Aggregation: Wealthica's platform integrates now with over 20,000 financial institutions, ensuring that users can track all their accounts, investments, and assets in one place. From traditional banks to modern cryptocurrency exchanges, Wealthica covers it all. Automatic Updates: Users benefit from automatic updates on their financial data, allowing them to stay on top of market changes, account balances, and transaction activity without manual input. Reporting and Analysis: Wealthica offers advanced reporting tools that allow users to monitor their financial reports according to their unique needs. Whether it's tracking investment performance, monitoring cash flow, or planning for retirement, Wealthica provides the insights users need to make informed decisions. Enhanced Security and Privacy: Wealthica is committed to protecting user data with industry-leading security measures. The platform ensures that all financial information is encrypted and securely stored, giving users peace of mind as they manage their finances.

As Wealthica enters the U.S. market, it aims to become the go-to platform for individuals seeking a reliable and comprehensive financial management software . With its user-friendly interface, powerful features, and commitment to transparency and security, Wealthica is poised to make a significant impact on how Americans approach their financial planning.

For more information about Wealthica and to sign up for the U.S. version of the dashboard, visit https://wealthica.com/.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Stockchase research site, Wealthica serves more than 100 000 users and aggregates more than $49 billion dollars worth of assets, including stocks, bonds, crypto holdings, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 20,000 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions ( Vezgo ).

