MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealthica , Canada's leading finance tracking app , is proud to announce the launch of new transaction rules features on its platform, designed to revolutionize the way Canadians manage their investment transactions and streamline tax preparation processes, as well as managing the important metric of average cost base of your investments.

With this latest update, Wealthica users gain the ability to set rules to automatically edit transactions, providing unprecedented control and customization over their financial data. These rules empower users to categorize, modify, or annotate transactions based on their specific preferences and requirements, ensuring accuracy and efficiency throughout the tax filing process.

By automating these tasks, Wealthica significantly simplifies the management of investment transactions, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in preparing for the tax filing process, especially when reporting the ACB (Average Cost Base). This adds to Wealthica's other tax focused tools, such as the Registered Contributions Tracker for RRSPs, TFSAs,, FHSAs and other registered accounts.

"We are thrilled to introduce these advanced transaction editing features to our users," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "At Wealthica, we are committed to empowering Canadians with the tools they need to effortlessly manage their finances and prepare for tax season. With the ability to set rules for transaction editing and monthly budgets , users can now achieve greater control and accuracy in categorizing their investment transaction. The average cost base calculator will also ultimately streamline tax preparation efforts."

These new features are particularly beneficial for Canadians navigating the complexities of tax preparation of investments. By ensuring that investment transactions are accurately categorized and annotated along with the ACB being tracked automatically, Wealthica empowers users to understand their financial data and users can export it to share with their tax advisor or tax software.

The introduction of transaction editing features reinforces Wealthica's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, providing users with powerful tools to enhance their financial management experience and budgeting . With these new capabilities, Wealthica continues to empower Canadians to take control of their financial future and achieve their goals with confidence.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $30 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Billy Kawasaki, General Manager at Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229