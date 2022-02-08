Wealthica launches the Registered Contribution Tracker. This feature enables users to better track and manage contribution goals to RRSPs, TFSAs and other registered accounts. The latest feature joins existing tools that empower traders and investors to see their adjusted cost basis, realized gains, and investment income to report an accurate amount for taxes all in one place. Wealthica can even help with reporting cryptocurrency capital gains, and keeping track of the many transactions related to cryptocurrency trading.

"We've quickly grown to more than 50,000 users and $18B in aggregated assets. It's a testament to the real need to get a holistic view of your finances. Canadians hold multiple accounts across many different institutions, and consumer directed finances, otherwise known as Open Banking, is key to financial success," noted Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "Wealthica is the ultimate 360° tracker. We can see that investors are taking their financial data and utilizing it in meaningful ways."

Reporting investment outcomes across multiple institutions is made easy with Wealthica's aggregation technology. With tax season just ahead, Canadians will find a host of useful tools when filing their taxes.

The $18 billion tracked assets puts Wealthica on track on the journey to $100 billion dollars.

You can open an account for free .

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $18 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

