MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealthica , Canada's premier finance tracking app , invites family offices to their consolidated reporting, and wealth transfer planning subscription.

The Wealthica Family Office software provides an effortless platform to inventory all tangible and intangible assets and review the complete asset allocation of the family office estate. The succession planning program is designed to be useful whether individuals manage their wealth on their own or with the help of investment managers. The importance of family legacy is at the forefront of the family office subscription.

The investment portfolio tracking app is a complete tool to report, share and backup all important information to manage wealth across generations. It eases the communication between the stakeholders and their team by implementing financial and performance-based reporting systems.

"We are confident that the family office software will ease the complex task of managing significant wealth," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "We're committed to accompany family offices to better manage, communicate and grow their legacy."

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $30 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

