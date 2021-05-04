"Wealthica users have been asking for a way to connect their Wealthica data to their favorite Fintech apps and avoid having to enter data manually or connect each of their financial institutions to each app they use." said Simon Boulet, CEO at Wealthica.

"Furthermore, Fintech app developers now have an easy and free way to get an instant view of their users' holdings, transactions and account balances and instantly remove the manual data entry barrier that slows down the adoption of their apps." he added.

Wealthica Connect is free.

The only prerequisite to using Wealthica Connect is for the end user to have an active Wealthica account. If they don't have a Wealthica account already, users can join tens of thousands of Canadian investors using Wealthica and create an account for free. Once they connect their financial institutions within Wealthica and consent to sharing their data with their app of choice, the data will be available to third-party apps using Wealthica Connect.

Wealthica Connect empowers users to leverage their financial data in a myriad of applications. With Wealthica Connect, we continue to facilitate consumer-directed finance and support users' rights to use and share their financial data with chosen providers. Wealthica's foundation is the belief that the consumer owns their financial data and has the right to access this data to get a holistic view of their financial health.

We are happy to announce the first 3 third-party apps with support for Wealthica Connect: Passiv, Wealthscope and MoneyReadyApp who already empower their Fintech app with good financial data and use Wealthica as the data source to sync their users' financial data.

Passiv

Passiv is a portfolio management tool that integrates with your brokerage account to help you manage your portfolio and keep it balanced. If you have already linked your brokerage account with Wealthica, it's a breeze to import your investments to Passiv and start managing your entire portfolio.

Wealthscope

Wealthscope offers robust tools for investing, portfolio building, and retirement planning. For Retail Investors, Wealthscope is already available as a Power Up within Wealthica. What's new is they have integrated with Wealthica Connect for their newly revamped Advisor platform.

MoneyReadyApp

MoneyReady App is an online personal finance software for all Canadians, to manage your finances and to create and test your financial plans. It was the first third-party app to integrate with Wealthica to allow users to Connect their Wealthica account to download and update accounts and loans automatically on MoneyReady App.

Learn more about Wealthica for Developers:

https://wealthica.com/developers/

Wealthica aggregates more than $12 billion dollars worth of Canadian investors' assets and now offers Fintech app developers one API to collect user financial data, across any platform.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in financial data aggregation. Wealthica is the largest financial aggregator in Canada with more than $12 billion aggregate assets. Wealthica supports more than 140 financial institutions. Its platform allows investors to see all their investments on a single dashboard and includes many features to make it easy to follow investments.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com.

Related Links

https://wealthica.com/

https://wealthica.com/developers/

SOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.

For further information: Simon Boulet, CEO of Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229

Related Links

https://wealthica.com/

