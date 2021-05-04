Wealthica Launches Connect: A Single Data Source for Your Users' Financial Data Français
May 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
MONTREAL, May 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Wealthica, the leading Financial Data Platform for Canadians, and the only aggregator specializing in Canadian investment accounts, launches Wealthica Connect. Wealthica Connect collects and aggregates end-users financial data and allows users to make their financial data available to third party apps. It is the latest step in furthering Wealthica's mission of consumer-directed finance to allow consumers to have greater control over their financial lives.
With Wealthica Connect, third party apps can connect with Wealthica users' financial data for FREE.
"Wealthica users have been asking for a way to connect their Wealthica data to their favorite Fintech apps and avoid having to enter data manually or connect each of their financial institutions to each app they use." said Simon Boulet, CEO at Wealthica.
"Furthermore, Fintech app developers now have an easy and free way to get an instant view of their users' holdings, transactions and account balances and instantly remove the manual data entry barrier that slows down the adoption of their apps." he added.
Wealthica Connect is free.
The only prerequisite to using Wealthica Connect is for the end user to have an active Wealthica account. If they don't have a Wealthica account already, users can join tens of thousands of Canadian investors using Wealthica and create an account for free. Once they connect their financial institutions within Wealthica and consent to sharing their data with their app of choice, the data will be available to third-party apps using Wealthica Connect.
Wealthica Connect empowers users to leverage their financial data in a myriad of applications. With Wealthica Connect, we continue to facilitate consumer-directed finance and support users' rights to use and share their financial data with chosen providers. Wealthica's foundation is the belief that the consumer owns their financial data and has the right to access this data to get a holistic view of their financial health.
We are happy to announce the first 3 third-party apps with support for Wealthica Connect: Passiv, Wealthscope and MoneyReadyApp who already empower their Fintech app with good financial data and use Wealthica as the data source to sync their users' financial data.
Passiv
Passiv is a portfolio management tool that integrates with your brokerage account to help you manage your portfolio and keep it balanced. If you have already linked your brokerage account with Wealthica, it's a breeze to import your investments to Passiv and start managing your entire portfolio.
Wealthscope
Wealthscope offers robust tools for investing, portfolio building, and retirement planning. For Retail Investors, Wealthscope is already available as a Power Up within Wealthica. What's new is they have integrated with Wealthica Connect for their newly revamped Advisor platform.
MoneyReadyApp
MoneyReady App is an online personal finance software for all Canadians, to manage your finances and to create and test your financial plans. It was the first third-party app to integrate with Wealthica to allow users to Connect their Wealthica account to download and update accounts and loans automatically on MoneyReady App.
Learn more about Wealthica for Developers:
https://wealthica.com/developers/
Wealthica aggregates more than $12 billion dollars worth of Canadian investors' assets and now offers Fintech app developers one API to collect user financial data, across any platform.
About Wealthica:
Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in financial data aggregation. Wealthica is the largest financial aggregator in Canada with more than $12 billion aggregate assets. Wealthica supports more than 140 financial institutions. Its platform allows investors to see all their investments on a single dashboard and includes many features to make it easy to follow investments.
For more information, please visit wealthica.com.
For further information: Simon Boulet, CEO of Wealthica, [email protected], 514 312-3229
