MONTREAL, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Wealthica , Canada's best stock tracking app , is pleased to announce the release of its new stock watchlist & manual tracking feature. In addition to automatically syncing stock portfolios from financial institutions, users now have the ability to manually enter holdings, enabling users to add stocks, bonds and ETFs to Wealthica's platform independently from a brokerage or bank account.

Wealthica is already recognized for its state-of-the-art features, which include automated financial account aggregation, dividend tracking , and budgeting tools. With the new manual holdings feature, users can now incorporate stocks, bonds and other assets not connected through their automated banking and investment to their financial dashboard.

The feature is accessible to all users and easy to navigate. To add a manual holding, users only have to create an account on Stockchase , Wealthica's sister-site for stock opinions, create a watchlist with the held assets, and enter the quantity and book value. Once they connect their Stockchase account to their Wealthica dashboard, the asset is included in the user's overall financial portfolio, enabling them to make informed decisions and gain a complete overview of their net worth.

"We are thrilled to introduce this new feature to our platform," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "Wealthica's manual tracking feature offers our users a comprehensive view of their finances and gives more flexibility, allowing them to plan their future and make better financial decisions."

The Manual Tracking feature is already available to all Wealthica users. You can open an account to track your investments for free .

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $25 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

For more information, please visit wealthica.com .

