Wealthica and Mogo's Tactex Division Partner to Feature Unique Investment Opportunities

The Global Value Strategy seeks out companies with a history of generating positive cashflow and are identified as undervalued based on their fundamentals. With the majority of its geographic allocation outside of North America, this strategy provides a strong diversification for the typical Canadian, whose portfolio often exhibits a home bias toward Canadian stocks and real estate.

For accredited investors, Private Investment Opportunities give access to high quality businesses before they are available to the public. Tactex has a successful track record with strong deal flow of private investment opportunities.

"We're proud to offer Wealthica users alternative investment vehicles that can help diversify portfolios further. The two investment opportunities are quite unique from what Canadian investors would normally have access to," stated Billy Kawasaki, Wealthica's General Manager.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 50 000 users and aggregates more than $18 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 200 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

About Tactex:

Tactex, a division of Mogo Asset Management Inc., offers a modern, independent platform for portfolio managers to grow their business the way that suits them. Tactex provides the regulatory, technological, and operational infrastructure needed for an advisor to thrive financially. Tactex is on a mission to help Canadian advisors focus on what they do best – manage investments and client relationships. Tactex is backed by Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO, NASDAQ:MOGO), one of Canada's preeminent financial technology companies,

