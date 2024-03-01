MONTREAL, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Wealthica , Canada's best finance tracking app , is pleased to announce its partnership with goPeer, Canada's leading private credit investment platform.

goPeer offers access to high yield private credit investments that generate monthly cash flow for investors. goPeer's innovative approach to lending focuses on financial wellness, empowering Canadians to help each other achieve their goals faster.

Diversified investments across different institutions adds complexity to your portfolio which can bring new challenges to accurate portfolio tracking , and to evaluate your investments. Wealthica is here to make it easy to get accurate detailed information to manage your investments. Existing Wealthica clients that open a new goPeer investor account will receive free access to the Wealthica dashboard for one year, with a Connect subscription (terms and conditions apply), to monitor interest payments, view holdings and track performance. Investors can get a 360° view through Wealthica's investment tracking app to perform portfolio analysis , and understand where goPeer fits in for diversification within the broader investment strategy.

"We're thrilled to embark on this partnership with Wealthica," said Joseph Buaron, Co-Founder of goPeer. "Combining our strengths amplifies our shared goals, to transform the financial landscape, and empower Canadians to achieve their financial goals with confidence."

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with goPeer," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "We're both leading Canadian fintech platforms bringing innovative ways to manage investments for everyday Canadians."

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $30 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

About goPeer:

goPeer is a Canadian financial technology company that connects modern investors with credit-worthy Canadians looking for a loan. goPeer's marketplace uses technology to eliminate inefficiencies in the consumer lending process, resulting in better rates for borrowers, while offering investors access to a high-yield asset class.

