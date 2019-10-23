Walmart offering free health screenings at Wellness Day events

Walmart pharmacists on-hand to meet customers and offer services

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - With 60 per cent of all households in Canada living within a 10-minute drive of a Walmart store, Walmart pharmacists can be one of the most accessible healthcare providers, offering expert advice and compassion on healthcare issues.

This coming Saturday, Canadians in communities across the country can meet one of the more than 1,150 licensed pharmacists, like Cecile San Jose (Brampton, Ontario) offering healthcare services at Walmart.

As part of the annual Wellness Day (October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), customers will receive complimentary healthcare services including, glucose checks, blood pressure checks, flu vaccinations, and consultations with their local pharmacist about any health concerns.

San Jose has been a pharmacist for nearly a decade and has spent more than half of her career at Walmart. She recognizes the important role that pharmacists play in helping Canadians make their health a priority and sees Walmart's Wellness Day as a valuable opportunity to promote good health.

"At Walmart, part of our mission is to help Canadians live better. As a pharmacist that means helping people live healthier lives," said San Jose. "Our free Wellness Day screenings can help Canadians discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes, which they can then manage. Not only do we want Canadians to live better, we want them to stay well."

Walmart Canada launched its first Wellness Day in last spring and provided more than 11,000 free health screenings.

One-stop health shop

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are supported by Walmart pharmacists. These important services are one part of Walmart's health and wellness offering, which also includes vision centres (in select stores), medical clinics (in select stores) and access to affordable products that support good health.

"Whether customers are embarking on a new path to wellness or continuing on their journey, Walmart's licensed pharmacists can help," said Shelly Kiroff, senior vice president, health and wellness at Walmart Canada. "At a time when new health trends are constantly emerging, our pharmacists can help Canadians understand what's best for them."

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com

