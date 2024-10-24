Walmart Canada unveils its Top Toys list for 2024, perfect for holiday gift-giving

Almost half of this year's Top Toys are exclusive to Walmart Canada. All of Walmart Canada's Top Toys are available for under $60 and are on Rollback throughout the holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is kicking off the holiday season and giving customers a head start with the release of its highly-anticipated Top Toys list for 2024, highlighting the perfect gifts for kids and kids at heart. This year, 40 per cent of the Top Toys included are exclusive to Walmart Canada. As Canada's #1 Toy Shop*, Walmart has the gifts Canadians are looking for this season, available in-store and online.

To help Canadians celebrate and maximize their holiday shopping budgets while checking off all the items on their lists, all of Walmart Canada's Top Toys are available for under $60 and will be on Rollback for the duration of the holiday season. In fact, 70 per cent of this year's Top Toys are available for under $40! This year's curated selection of must-have toys includes the LEGO® Creator 3 in 1 Tropical Ukulele Instrument Toy and Munchlings Mini Munch Bakery 25 Pieces playset from beloved brands like LEGO®, Disney, Mattel Canada, Play-doh, and more.

"As a mom of two, there's nothing I love more than seeing little faces light up when they unwrap that perfect gift. That's why we work hard every year to offer an amazing selection of standout toys at budget-friendly prices for all ages, stages and interests," said Hilary Wingate, senior director, toys, Walmart Canada. "We're always committed to making playtime fun and affordable, and I'm so proud that this year's Top Toys are all available for under $60 to help make the holidays magical for every family."

Walmart Canada's Top Toys of 2024 include:

Real FX Disney Stitch 18" Amazing Animatronic Toy- May Find Chase Variation With 1st Edition certification ($59.97)

Minecraft Exploding RC Creeper, Lights & Sounds, 10 Explosion Particles & DLC Code ($59.97)

BLUEY 3-IN-1 AIRPLANE PLAYSET, 2 Exclusive Figures Included ($59.97)

Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™($59.97)

Must-Have Toys under $35 include:

Catchables Party Game from the Makers of Exploding Kittens ($14.97) - Exclusive!

XSHOT Insanity HorrorFire Doomsday ($19.97) - Exclusive!

Cool Maker, GO GLAM Studio Nail Kit, Style 200 Nails with 4 Designs, 2 Polish Applicators & Nail Mask, Arts and Crafts ($24.97)

Play-Doh Fold and Go Playmat Starter Playset, Ages 3 and up ($27.97)

Hex Bots Wall Crawler Gecko, Rechargeable Remote Control Robot Kids Toys, Climbs up Walls for Prank Toys & Games ($29.97)

LEGO Speed Champions Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car Toy Vehicle, Buildable Audi Toy Car Model for Kid ($29.86)

Barbie Mini Barbie Land Dream House & 2-Vehicle Playset with 5 1.5-Inch Dolls, Furniture & Accessories ($29.97)

Yummiland Lip Gloss Truck ($29.97) - Exclusive!

VTech Sort & Discover Activity Wagon - English Version ($29.97)

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Tropical Ukulele Instrument Toy ($29.86) - Exclusive!

Maxx Action 3-N-1 Recycler, Garbage Truck ($34.97) - Exclusive!

Bitzee, Disney Interactive Toy with 30 Characters Inside ($34.97)

Must-Have Toys under $50 include:

Disney Munchlings Mini Munch Bakery 25 Pieces playset ($39.97)

Toy Dyson Cordless Vacuum ($39.97)

Disney ily 4EVER 18-inch Doll - Inspired by Stitch ($39.97) - Exclusive!

COOKEEZ MAKERY FREEZY CAKEZ PLAYSET, Scented interactive plush ($39.97)

Pixie Cruiser Doodle Customizable Remote Control Car ($39.97) - Exclusive!

Ravensburger GraviTrax JUNIOR Starter-Set ($49.97)

THREADY BEAR, 70+ expressions & reactions ($49.97)

Little People Hot Wheels Spiral Stunt Speedway Toddler Race Track Playset, 2 Toy Cars ($49.97)

Monster Jam, Supercharge Speedway Playset, Includes Megalodon and El Toro Loco 1:64 Scale Die-Cast Monster Trucks ($49.97)

Fisher-Price Little People Barbie Little Dreamcamper RV Playset with Music Lights & 2 Figures ($49.97)

To shop the full collection please visit: Walmart Toy Shop.

Seamless, Easy Shopping

Whether customers prefer to shop in-store or online at Walmart.ca., they can enjoy fast, free shipping on orders over $35**.

Walmart customers can create their 2024 Holiday Wish list with Walmart's much anticipated Toy Digest,. For more holiday shopping inspiration, follow along as Walmart gets set for the season on Instagram and TikTok.

Spark a Miracle Campaign Returns to Spread Holiday Joy

On Giving Tuesday (December 3, 2024), Walmart Canada will donate $1 from every toy sold in stores and on Walmart.ca to Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum donation of $200,000, helping fund life-saving treatments and research. This special one-day initiative amplifies the spirit of giving, allowing customers to make a meaningful difference with every purchase. Customers can also join in supporting this cause by donating at the checkout in store or online at Walmart.ca.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Consumer Tracking Service, Canada, Toys, Excluding: Used Retailers, and Video Games, Dollar and Unit Share, 3 Months Ending June 2024 and 12 Months Ending June 2024.

** Min. $35 order before taxes and fees. Applies only to items shipped and sold by Walmart. See Walmart.ca for details and restrictions.

