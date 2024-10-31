Walmart Canada announces limited-edition home and entertaining line in collaboration with Tori Wesszer just in time for the holidays

The exclusive line will feature affordable and trendy home décor and entertaining items to gear up for the holiday season.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada is announcing its limited-edition home and entertaining line in collaboration with cookbook author and lifestyle influencer Tori Wesszer. The collection will debut on Wednesday, November 6 and marks the retailer's first influencer collaboration for a decor line.

This stunning 75-piece collection is designed to capture the magic of the holiday season, weaving in Wesszer's iconic style at Walmart's everyday low prices, to make it easier for everyone to create beautiful and inviting spaces.

Fraiche x Walmart Canada (CNW Group/Walmart Canada)

In her commitment to making stylish home décor accessible, Wesszer believes that elevating your space shouldn't come with a hefty price tag. This collaboration introduces a collection that embraces 2024 holiday trends like frosted elegance and winter chalet, featuring charming accents such as bells, bows, mini houses and wreaths, ornaments, glass trees, and reindeer. With items starting as low as $4.98, customers can find affordable and trendy options to enhance their holiday spaces. The collection weaves together a rich palette of colors, textures, and fabrics, showcasing décor, dinnerware, and more to inspire joy and togetherness for the holidays.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Tori Wesszer for this exclusive home and entertaining line, just in time for the holiday season," said Krista Thomas, vice president, home and hardlines, Walmart Canada. "Tori's passion for creating beautiful and inviting spaces aligns perfectly with our mission to provide affordable, stylish décor for every home. We believe this collection will inspire our customers to celebrate the magic of the holidays with loved ones, making it easier than ever to create memorable moments at home – at the everyday low prices customers expect from Walmart."

"One of my favourite things to do is decorate the house for the season, and this collection will add a touch of beauty and a spark of joy to your home," said Tori Wesszer. "I'm excited to be working with Walmart Canada to bring my style and personal touch to Canadian's homes this holiday season. Now, it's so easy to replicate this look in your own home without breaking the bank."

The collection will be available exclusively in Walmart Canada stores and online at Walmart.ca. For further updates, follow along on social media: @walmartcanada

Collection Page

Collection Video

Collection Images

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Tori Wesszer

Tori Wesszer is a Registered Dietitian, food and lifestyle blogger, tech start-up founder, and best-selling cookbook co-author based in the picturesque Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. She empowers women and their families to live healthier, more beautiful lives, starting in the heart of the home—the kitchen. Through her time-saving meal plan, Fraîche Table, her blog, Fraîche Living, and her cookbooks, *Fraiche Food, Full Hearts* and *Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts* (co-authored with Jillian Harris), Tori shares easy-to-follow recipes, meal plans, and practical lifestyle and home decor tips, all designed to make wholesome living accessible to everyone.

SOURCE Walmart Canada

Mishel Chavoulski, APEX Public Relations, [email protected]