The stylish and affordable 41-piece collection consists of indoor, outdoor and kitchenware pieces for those looking to elevate their living spaces for Spring.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Walmart Canada announces its second limited-edition home decor and kitchenware line in collaboration with cookbook author and lifestyle influencer Tori Wesszer. The collection will debut on Thursday, March 6, in select stores and online, offering customers affordable pieces for their homes that evoke the fusion of simplicity and luxury, spotlighting warm neutral tones, soft sun worn hues, as well as unique terracotta finishes and earthen effects, just in time for the Spring season.

On the heels of Tori's well-received and highly anticipated holiday collection, the new and vibrant 41-piece collection beautifully captures the Spring season, with soft pastels, and light textures.

From watering cans, lanterns, planter sets, and gardening tools to tablecloths, kitchen towel sets and porcelain bakeware, the collection offers a variety of affordable pieces starting as low as $5.97. Designed to elevate any space, this collection makes it easy to refresh your home for spring with Walmart's everyday low prices, while embracing the beauty of the season in every detail.

"At Walmart Canada, we're excited to continue our collaboration with Tori Wesszer, offering our customers a fresh way to reimagine their homes this spring with the Fraîche Living x Walmart Canada Spring collection," said Krista Thomas, vice president, home and hardlines, Walmart Canada. "This exclusive line blends stylish design with affordability, making it easy to refresh any space for the season. Bridging the best of style and value, Canadians can freely create and curate a home they truly love."

"One of my all-time favourite hobbies in the Spring is gardening, and I wanted this collection to reflect that love for a blooming garden," said Tori Wesszer. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with Walmart Canada again and have the opportunity to share my style with Canadians looking to spruce up their homes ahead of the warmer months, without compromising on style and price."

The collection will be available exclusively in Walmart Canada stores and online at Walmart.ca. For updates, follow along on social media: @walmartcanada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $750 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Tori Wesszer

Tori Wesszer is a Registered Dietitian, food and lifestyle blogger, tech start-up founder, and best-selling cookbook co-author based in the picturesque Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. She empowers women and their families to live healthier, more beautiful lives, starting in the heart of the home—the kitchen. Through her time-saving meal plan, Fraîche Table, her blog, Fraîche Living, and her cookbooks, *Fraiche Food, Full Hearts* and *Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts* (co-authored with Jillian Harris), Tori shares easy-to-follow recipes, meal plans, and practical lifestyle and home decor tips, all designed to make wholesome living accessible to everyone.

Media Contact, Mishel Chavoulski, APEX Public Relations, [email protected]