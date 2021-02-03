New measurement tools to drive unprecedented and robust reporting results

Enhanced infrastructure and advertising opportunities in-store and online

Dana Toering joins business in newly created leadership role

joins business in newly created leadership role Walmart Media Group rebrands Walmart Connect Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is accelerating the expansion of Walmart Media Group, now rebranded as Walmart Connect Canada, as it aims to be the number one destination for robust omnichannel advertising solutions in Canada.

The new branding reflects an expanded vision to position Walmart Canada's media company for continued growth and to reflect an evolved mission to connect brands more meaningfully in customers' everyday lives.

The company has also retooled and expanded leadership ranks. Dana Toering recently joined Walmart Canada as Vice-President, Walmart Connect Canada. In this newly created position, Dana will have the responsibility to define the business strategy. Dana brings 20 years of business development experience in media and technology.

"Our vision is to be the number one omnichannel provider of advertiser solutions in Canada," said Toering. "We are building unparalleled end-to-end solutions to provide closed loop measurement and reporting like nobody else is doing in the country."

Walmart Connect Canada is building off already strong assets, such as a quickly growing audience on Walmart.ca that has grown 30 per cent this year alone, innovative in-store advertising at its more than 400 stores and expanded offsite media opportunities. The expansion and renewed vision will lead to new and exciting marketing opportunities for Walmart Canada's vendor partners.

The enhanced business will harness Walmart's vast omnichannel presence, the power of its closed-loop system and knowledge of its customer base to bring brands measurably closer to their intended audience no matter how they choose to shop.

"It's a very exciting time for Walmart Connect Canada and our vendor partners," said Kirsten Evans, Executive Vice-President, Marketing, Walmart Canada. "We aim to be the number one business to create value for our partners and, most importantly, create a better, more comprehensive shopping experience for our customers."

Walmart Connect Canada is also investing heavily in expanding its advertising product offering and enhancing its data measurement capabilities, which it will use to drive leading performance and insights.

"Walmart Connect Canada is more than just a media business. It is an essential connection point between brands and the millions of Canadians who choose to shop at Walmart every day," added Toering.

About Walmart Connect Canada

Walmart Connect Canada is a business unit within Walmart Canada that sits at the intersection of shopping and advertising. It offers brands sophisticated advertising solutions across a network of over 2 million online shoppers per day, with the goal of helping customers discover the brands and products available at Walmart that are right for them.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

