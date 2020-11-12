This year, Black Friday deals will be spread out over a series of events to bring customers Walmart's best prices of the season in a safe and responsible way. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.ca and continue in Walmart's more than 400 stores from coast-to-coast. Customers will find Walmart exclusives, online deals, and new this year, contactless tap payment at the checkout and the option to pick up online Black Friday purchases through Walmart's contactless, free pickup at store. Additionally, customers can download the mobile app to stay up to date about deals, special offers and more.

Black Friday Events:

1. Gaming Console Releases

Releasing Microsoft Xbox Series X ( Nov. 10 ) and Sony PS5 ( Nov. 12 ) exclusively online at Walmart.ca

2. Black Friday Early Deals:

Thursday, Nov. 19 , in-store and online

3. Toy and Video Game Event

Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 p.m. EST on Walmart.ca

from on Walmart.ca The event will continue in-store at 7 a.m. local time on November 26 .

4. Black Friday 2020 Main Event:

Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 p.m. EST on Walmart.ca

from on Walmart.ca Doors open Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 a.m. local time.

5. Cyber Monday 2020 Event:

Additional online exclusive deals for Cyber Monday event, effective Monday, Nov. 30 .

"Despite these challenging times, customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday and this year is no exception," said Kieran Shanahan, Walmart Canada's Chief Merchandising Officer. "We take great pride in being Canadians' #1 choice to save money on holiday shopping. We have pulled out all the stops to ensure we are well-stocked in-store and online and customers can shop safely for this year's hottest items at the hottest prices."

"Since the pandemic began, our customers have been shopping differently, purchasing more items for spending more time at home," added Shanahan. "We expect this to continue, which is why we have increased our inventory in electronics, from TVs to video games, small appliances for cooking at home, and toys and games for endless hours of family fun."

Safety

Safety continues to be a top priority at Walmart Canada. We will continue to take measures to support the well-being of our customers and associates, including:

Increased cleaning throughout the store.

Wellness checks that include a temperature check for all associates at the start of each shift.

Limiting the number of customers shopping in the store at one time.

Cleaning shopping carts.

Encouraging regular handwashing.

Regular cleaning of work areas (including checkouts).

Installed plexi-glass dividers at registers, customer service desks and in our pharmacies.

Introduced floor markings and one-way aisles to create physical distancing.

Mandatory masks for customers and associates.

To help provide a safe Black Friday in-store shopping experience Walmart is introducing additional safety measures including:

Assigning Walmart associates to monitor capacity within key departments during peak shopping times.

More sanitization stations in key departments and areas of the store.

Contact-free pickup and delivery on online orders of $35 or more.

or more. Top items strategically placed around the store and more open space left between features to support social distancing.

Mobile checkouts will be available so customers can pay for their purchases anywhere in the store.

All checkouts open during peak times on weekends to promote physical distancing.

At select stores, customers can skip the line by using a new feature on the Walmart app to reserve a shopping time. Customers are encouraged to check the Walmart app to see if this feature is available at their local store.

Black Friday Fast Facts

Customers can enjoy more than 1,000 Black Friday deals in-store and online.

1,500 trailers of Black Friday merchandise will be delivered to stores across the country.

Some of the most popular Black Friday early deals include TVs, video games, toys and small appliances.

45 per cent of Canadians plan to do all their Black Friday shopping online.

About Walmart Canada:

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

1 Source: based on a Nielsen Canada survey commissioned by Walmart, surveying 4,457 holiday gift shoppers from August 20 - 29, 2020. Question in survey: Which one of the following retailers is the # 1 place for low prices on Holiday gifts?

2 Source: based on a Nielsen Canada survey commissioned by Walmart, surveying 2,386 overall holiday shoppers from August 20 - 29, 2020. Question in survey: Which one of the following retailers is the # 1 place for low prices on your overall Holiday shopping needs?

SOURCE Walmart Canada

For further information: Adam Grachnik, Director, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada at [email protected]

Related Links

www.walmart.ca

