Walmart Canada unveils affordable fashion for Canadians with surprise reveal in London, Milan and Paris (….Canada)

The new collection from the company's house brand, George, was designed with an emphasis on fashionable pieces rooted in comfort and quality. The line leans into warm spicy autumn colours and delivers on top trends and patterns, including animal prints and romantic winter florals for women and classic plaids and retro stripes for men. Walmart has also focused on expanding its maternity line (now available in-store at 200 stores and online) and increasing their ladies plus size assortment.

"For 25 years we've been a destination for affordable apparel for the entire family. Now we are focused on elevating Walmart's apparel offering and furthering the company's position as a destination for affordable fashion that is on-trend and stylish," said Bertrand Loumaye, Chief Merchandising Officer at Walmart Canada. "With an apparel offering that extends across name brand, private brand, licensed apparel, footwear and accessories, we are excited to offer such an extensive assortment to our customers and make them proud to say, 'I'm Wearing Walmart'."

To launch the new fall line-up focused on fashionable apparel, Walmart riffs on the international fashion weeks of the world, unveiling affordable fashion for everyone at a surprise, public fashion show in the streets of Paris – Ontario.

The show, featuring local people as the models, only revealed the brand once the show was complete, surprising the people of Paris and proving that fashion can be affordable. This real-life reaction is captured in the latest commercial spot, now on air. The commercial can be viewed here.

Behind the scenes footage of the fashion show can be viewed here.

The full fashion show can also be viewed here.

"We saw some truly delightful reactions as a result of the brand unveil after the fashion show in Paris, Ontario. The sentiment from residents was, 'I can't believe that outfit is from Walmart!', which was the intention of the campaign; to surprise and delight customers," said Tammy Sadinsky, Vice President, Marketing Communications at Walmart Canada. "The fashion show was meant to articulate our belief that everyone can have great style. We believe in affordable fashion for all."

Alongside the commercial spot, Walmart hosted fashion shows at a local Walmart in London, Ontario, and at a field in Milan, Quebec, where associates and local residents were invited to walk the runway. These shows acted as a cheeky nod to the fashion weeks held in metropolitan cities across the world and further showcased that affordable fashion is available to Canadians across the country with Walmart.

In addition to Walmart's George line, their extensive apparel offering includes specialty house brands Athletic Works, an on-trend athletic gear line, and Canadiana, an affordable yet quality option for a wide range of products including fleece and outerwear.

Customers can also shop other fashion-focused lines at Walmart that deliver on quality and affordability like the new exclusive Love by Ellen Degeneres, as well as Signature by Levi Strauss, Jordache, Gloria Vanderbilt, Alia, Jeaniologie and Wrangler.

Walmart's apparel transformation extends to the online shopping experience with additional product and colour offerings on Walmart.ca. Walmart features extended aisle brands on Walmart.ca, including A.B.S, Love Fire, and Joan Kelley Walker. The brand has also improved the online experience for shoppers with better search, access to more customer reviews and complementary clothing recommendations.

For inspiration, customers can check out the latest looks on Walmart Canada's Instagram channel (@WalmartCanada) and follow the hashtag #ImWearingWalmart, where influencers who attended the event will tag their content.

