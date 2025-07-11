Walmart Canada Growth Summit attracted entrepreneurs and businesses from coast-to-coast with more than 50 "golden tickets" awarded to Canadian businesses

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, 120 local Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses from across the country flocked to Walmart Canada's head office for the chance to pitch their products directly to the retailer at the inaugural Walmart Canada Growth Summit.

Entrepreneurs and business owners from nearly every province showcased a diverse range of products, reflecting the creativity and ingenuity of Canadian businesses. More than 50 entrepreneurs were presented with "golden tickets" representing a deal.

"We're honoured to have hosted 120 incredible Canadian entrepreneurs, innovators and creators at our first Canada Growth Summit this week," said Venessa Yates, president and CEO, Walmart Canada. "These individuals and businesses represent the best of what Canada has to offer—diverse perspectives, bold ideas, and a deep sense of purpose. To Canadian suppliers, this inaugural Summit is our way of saying – we see you, we believe in what you're building, and we want to grow with you."

"Products dreamed up and brought to life by local entrepreneurs and businesses began their path to our shelves and online this week following our first Walmart Canada Growth Summit. We're excited to see these items in Canadians' shopping baskets shortly," said Sam Wankowski, chief merchandising officer, Walmart Canada. "Entrepreneurship is at the core of Walmart – and our focus on working with, developing and growing alongside small, local businesses is one of the reasons we're thriving today. We like to think small so we can do big things together – one partner, one store, one item and one customer at a time."

"Attending the first Walmart Canada Growth Summit was nothing short of surreal. As a single mom of a child on the Autism spectrum, teacher, and founder of a "small" brand with a big mission, it was incredibly emotional to stand in that room and share our emotional story. I created Creative Beginning to support my son — and now, thanks to Walmart, our inclusive, sensory friendly and educator-backed tools have the opportunity to reach families and children across the country - of ALL needs and abilities," said Christina Collura, Founder of Creative Beginning Inc. - Chalkboard Based Puzzles. "Receiving a golden ticket isn't just a win for our business — it's a life-changing moment for our family and for every child who's ever felt unseen or unsupported. Walmart Canada's belief in small, purpose-driven brands like ours shows they're not just making space on the shelf — they're making space for impact."

Walmart Canada's Growth Summit featured keynotes from Walmart Canada executives, supplier development workshops and more than 55 hours' worth of one-on-one pitch meetings with more than 50 Walmart merchants, all designed to support supplier success and help unlock growth opportunities from coast-to-coast. Attendees had a chance to hear from Montreal-based supplier Jake Karls from Mid Day Squares in conversation with Sam Wankowski, Walmart Canada's chief merchandising officer.

"As a Walmart Canada supplier, I can tell you firsthand how meaningful this kind of opportunity is," said Jake Karls, co-founder of Mid-Day Squares. "At yesterday's first-ever Canada Growth Summit, 120 suppliers got the chance to pitch their products directly to Walmart merchants, an experience that can truly shift the trajectory of a business. Whether they're starting in four stores or 400, in-store or online, the potential for growth is real. And with the right support, that momentum can help take a business to the next level. Just like it did for us at Mid-Day Squares."

"Walmart Canada's Growth Summit is exactly what we need right now: a chance for Canadian businesses to grow, compete, and put more homegrown products on store shelves," said Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "By working together, we're protecting good Ontario jobs, creating bigger paycheques, and building a stronger, more self-reliant economy."

"We're continuing to grow in Canada, and our newest suppliers from the Canada Growth Summit are going to grow alongside us – whether they appear on our digital or physical shelves," said Joseph Godsey, SVP, chief growth officer, Walmart Canada. "As an omnichannel retailer, our goal is to make it easy for our customers to find what they need, when they need it – no matter how they choose to shop with us. This is just the start of our future together – and it's bright."

Walmart Canada's first Growth Summit is part of Walmart's global Growth Summit series, following similar events in the United States, Chile, India, Mexico and Africa. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has worked with local suppliers, purchasing billions of dollars' worth of goods from Canadian suppliers. More than 10,000 locally-made products are available in-store and online today.

