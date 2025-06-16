Every Day Low Prices can save families, on average, more than $450 per year on their weekly shop at Walmart Canada – the equivalent of over two weeks of groceries

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - With the rising cost of living top of mind for most Canadian families, Walmart Canada has lowered the every day low price of hundreds of staple items to help Canadians save money and live better, with more to come.

Since February, Walmart Canada has lowered the price on hundreds of items, including some fresh fruits and vegetables, bathroom tissue, water, cheese, ground beef and shampoo. This is part of Walmart Canada's mission to provide Every Day Low Prices (EDLP) so customers can rely on consistent, low pricing across the items they're searching for, saving them time and money on their total basket.

With Every Day Low Prices, a Canadian family of four can save, on average, more than $450 per year when they do their weekly shop at Walmart as compared to any other major grocery store.* This is the equivalent of more than two weeks of groceries!

"Since 1994, we've been helping Canadians save money and live better with every day low prices. At a time when Canadians are feeling more financially stretched than ever, we've lowered the price of hundreds of key items across our stores and website," said Venessa Yates, president and CEO, Walmart Canada. "We want Canadians to know we're working hard to help them save, especially at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet. We know we might not win every day on every single item, but customers can trust that on their total grocery shop they will save money at Walmart."

"We know our customers work hard for every dollar, so we're laser-focused on bringing them the lowest price that we can on their basket every time they shop with us," said Sam Wankowski, chief merchandising officer, Walmart Canada. "That's the core of our Every Day Low Price philosophy – and it helps customers complete their weekly shop within their budget. In addition to the everyday prices we're lowering, our customers will continue to benefit from thousands of Rollback offers in-store and on Walmart.ca each week."

The meaning of EDLP

Sam Walton famously said, "If we work together, we'll lower the cost of living for everyone... we'll give the world an opportunity to see what it's like to save and have a better life." On top of these investments in price, Walmart Canada associates continually look for opportunities to find cost savings (Every Day Low Cost) and pass those along to its customers through Every Day Low Prices. EDLP is part of our commitment to helping Canadians save money so they can live better.

But what does that actually mean for customers? It means customers can consistently and dependably find low prices at Walmart in stores and online, on the products they're looking for at the quality they'd expect. And when customers shop with us, we're working hard to have consistent stock of these items to save them time - so they can complete their shop without having to go elsewhere. Through it all, Walmart is working to keep prices low so that when customers do their weekly shop with us, they save money.

Rollback offers are one of the ways EDLP comes to life at Walmart, lowering our every day low prices even further. Early June marked the start of Walmart Canada's Summer Rollback campaign, featuring over 8,000 new Rollback offers in-store and online. Customers can save on categories like apparel, electronics, health and wellness, and more.

Even more ways to save with EDLP at Walmart Canada

Along with relying on Walmart Canada's every day low prices to save more on their weekly shop, as the #1 place to save on groceries, Canadians have additional opportunities to save when they shop with Walmart:

- Canadians can save even more when they purchase key Walmart Brand essentials, which are on average 33% cheaper than the national brand equivalent sold at Walmart.

- Delivery Pass offers subscribers unlimited, free same-day delivery of products at Walmart's every day low prices.

- Customers can save money on everyday essentials like baby care, pet care and more through Subscribe to Save, which offers savings of 5% to 20% and convenient automatic deliveries with free shipping and no annual fee for repeat orders.

